alliantgroup Welcomes Former U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp to Strategic Advisory Board

Prior to those roles, she worked as an attorney for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and is a graduate of the University of North Dakota as well as the Lewis & Clark Law School. She will be using her expertise in the areas of the law, public policy, taxation and energy to help alliantgroup clients become more competitive through strategic growth and business development.

"It's an honor to join a firm like alliantgroup whose central mission is strengthening U.S. businesses," said Heitkamp. "I'm truly looking forward to working with the alliantgroup team and using my experience to put American companies in the best position possible to succeed for the overall betterment of our country's economic wellbeing."

During her tenure as a U.S. Senator, Heitkamp worked on a variety of important issues, including the strategic development of our country's renewable energies and the passage of two long-term, comprehensive Farm Bills.

She served on both the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, as well as the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

"I'm so excited for this addition to our team. Senator Heitkamp's deep knowledge of tax and tax policy issues, her passion for economic development, and her commitment to strengthening U.S. businesses is unparalleled, and I'm positive that having her as a part of our firm will help our clients strategically better themselves in the years to come," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav.

alliantgroup is a management consulting company with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. We are proud to have helped over 16,000 businesses claim more than $8 billion in credits and incentives. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K. For more information, visit alliantgroup and engage with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE alliantgroup