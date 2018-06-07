alliantgroup Wins NSCA's Business Accelerator of the Year Award

"Our association represents one of the most innovative sectors around. It is our goal to ensure our members are working with top-flight organizations and that they are given access to every competitive advantage to grow their companies," said Chuck Wilson, Executive Director of NSCA. "alliantgroup is the absolute leader in their field, with services that provide our members with the capital needed to hire new workers, enhance their products and services, and expand the overall scope of their operations. It gives me great pride to announce that they are this year's award winners."

As the leading not-for-profit association representing the commercial electronic systems industry, NSCA is one of the nation's strongest advocates for the field of systems integration. Introducing some of the most innovative technologies around, NSCA members are excellent candidates for a number of federal and state tax incentives designed to reward companies for technological progress and for keeping technical, STEM jobs here in the United States. As such, NSCA members benefit heavily from alliantgroup's tax consulting services.

"It is an honor to receive this prestigious award," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav. "NSCA represents an industry that I feel is truly the future of the American economy, and helping these companies receive the savings that will allow them to further innovate and create high paying jobs is intrinsically tied to our firm's core mission. We are so grateful to be able to partner with such a phenomenal organization like NSCA."

alliantgroup's mission is one of education and awareness—we exist to help industry organizations, businesses and the accounting firms that advise them take full advantage of all federal and state tax credits, incentives and deductions available. These powerful incentive programs are legislated by the government to help businesses grow and remain competitive locally as well as abroad. We are proud to have helped over 12,000 businesses claim more than $6 billion in tax incentives. alliantgroup's international headquarters is in Houston, Texas, with offices across the country and internationally including New York, Boston, Chicago, Orange County, Sacramento, Indianapolis, Washington, D.C and London and Bristol in the U.K. For more information on alliantgroup, please follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliantgroup-wins-nscas-business-accelerator-of-the-year-award-300661283.html

SOURCE alliantgroup

Related Links

http://www.alliantgroup.com

