alliantgroup's Cybersecurity Practice, Alliant Cybersecurity, is Honored to Be on Top 250 MSSPs List for 2021

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Cybersecurity, alliantgroup's comprehensive cybersecurity consultancy, is honored to be on the Top 250 MSSPs List for 2021. This is the first year that Alliant Cybersecurity, which provides unique data security and risk management needs to mid-market businesses and professional services firms, has applied for a spot on the list. Alliant Cybersecurity was born out of alliantgroup's long, successful history of working with small to medium-sized businesses and understanding that cybersecurity is an increasingly necessary component of success for these businesses.

2021 is the fifth year for the Top 250 MSSPs list and research. The list aims to identify and track the world's top managed security services providers each year and is a valued industry resource. The full list for 2021 can be found here.

"We are acutely aware that cybersecurity is crucial for our client base. Larger organizations are usually armed with more expert resources and a financial buffer to survive a breach. We consistently see mid-market businesses that presume someone else in the supply chain has them covered. That is just not the case. A breach is most often more devastating for smaller businesses who could have trouble surviving such an event," warns Rizwan Virani, CEO of Alliant Cybersecurity. "No matter how big or small a company is, every organization needs to maintain a security operations capability which is more specialized than traditional IT functions. Alliant Cybersecurity is the Security Operations team standing up for hundreds of American businesses 24/7/365."

alliantgroup, the parent company of Alliant Cybersecurity, works with small and medium-sized businesses by helping them to take full advantage of existing government incentives to further invest back into their business. Any opportunity to save money, reinvest and secure assets has become more crucial in the wake of Covid-19.

"Launching Alliant Cybersecurity was a natural progression in our mission to help mid-range businesses be successful. I am a passionate supporter of these businesses which are the backbone of American innovation and job growth," says Dhaval Jadav, CEO of alliantgroup. "The ever-increasing onslaught of cybersecurity breaches is a wake-up call for all of us to be more proactive and diligent with cyber hygiene. We have worked hard to create solutions that cater to our varying array of clients, as well as their specific industries and issues."

To-date, alliantgroup has helped more than 20,000 businesses realize $13 billion in government incentives. Alliant Cybersecurity has helped hundreds of American businesses prevent, prepare for and respond to the ever-growing barrage of cybersecurity incidents that organizations face today. The protections that Alliant Cybersecurity has provided have saved clients millions of dollars in downtime, penalties, damages and reputational loss.

Alliant Cybersecurity, an alliantgroup company, is committed to providing world-class digital protection to middle market businesses and professional services firms. As seasoned veterans with decades of industry experience, the company's leadership team is recognized as thought leaders within the areas of cybersecurity, professional services and legislation. Led by former Deloitte Vice Chairman Frank Tirelli, former U.S. Congressman Rick Lazio and long-time technology and operations executive Rizwan Virani, the company provides tailored solutions to the middle market, offering peace of mind for the clients and customers they serve.

