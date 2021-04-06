Allianz Establishes New Agency Ecosystem with Multi-Year Agreement with Omnicom Group

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) today announced it has signed a multi-year agreement with Allianz, a leading financial services provider, for creative development and production services. Through this master framework agreement, Omnicom will produce work for Allianz on a global and local level, offering creative solutions to activate the global brand strategy for the more than 70 countries Allianz operates in.

The global relationship will be managed by the "A-Lab", a specially formed, multi-disciplinary team of leaders who will lead, direct and align all brand activities from a strategy, creative, audience and data perspective. In an open ecosystem approach, the "A-Lab" will pull together teams for individual projects with best-in-class capabilities from Omnicom and beyond.

"We are thrilled to partner with Allianz to further strengthen its brand, with a focus on increasing its role in the lives of consumers around the world," said Asit Mehra, Executive Vice President at Omnicom Group. "We're leveraging Omnicom's global scale and stand-out creativity to create a nimble, flexible and bespoke solution, led by the 'A-Lab'. With the full power of Omnicom being tapped, we're ready to help Allianz continue building prominence worldwide."

Allianz continues to rapidly build its brand across the globe. In Interbrand's 2020 ranking of Best Global Brands, Allianz emerged as the top insurance brand in the world for the second year in a row. In just ten years, Allianz moved from 67th place on the list with a brand value of $4.9 billion in 2010, to 39th place with a brand value of almost $13 billion in 2020. The quick growth highlights its amounting strength, and the company has set a goal to become a Top 25 brand by 2025.

The agreement with Omnicom comes after an intense pitch process involving a number of industry competitors and several months of deliberation. Omnicom will kick off its creative solutions for Allianz in the second quarter of 2021.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers with more than 100 million* private and corporate customers in more than 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world's largest investors, managing around 790 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage 1.7 trillion euros of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we are amongst the leaders in the insurance industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2020, over 150,000 employees achieved total revenues of 140 billion euros and an operating profit of 10.8 billion euros for the group.

*Including non-consolidated entities with Allianz customers.

