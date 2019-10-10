Allianz Global Assistance is the Most Honored Travel Protection Provider at the 2019 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Global Assistance, a leading distributor of travel protection products and services, has won five trophies, the most of any travel insurance provider, at the 2019 Magellan Awards. The Magellan Awards are a program of Travel Weekly, the travel industry's most prestigious trade publication. In total, Allianz Global Assistance has won 29 Magellan Awards, including 15 gold trophies, during the last eight years.

The 2019 awards recognized the company's innovative travel technology and services, including the AgentMax Online travel agent portal, SmartBenefits™ product enhancements and advisor resources like the AgentSmart newsletter. The awards were garnered in the Online Travel Service and Travel Agent Organizations categories. In 2019 alone, Allianz Global Assistance has received 17 awards from organizations that recognize outstanding products and services in the travel industry.

AgentMax, which claimed two 2019 gold awards in the Online Travel Agent category, has won 10 Magellans over the last six consecutive years and is consistently recognized as a top travel insurance booking platform. AgentMax has been helping travel advisors make travel insurance products available to travelers for more than a decade.

SmartBenefits, launched in July 2018, claimed its first gold award in 2019 for best Online Travel Service in the Travel Agent category. Allianz Global Assistance's SmartBenefits can proactively put money back in the traveler's pocket after a qualifying flight delay. Its fast, automated claims processing and rapid digital payments have led to faster claims approval and payments for Allianz Global Assistance customers. Since its launch, Allianz Global Assistance has served more than 1.1 million travelers with plans that include SmartBenefits.

AgentSmart won two 2019 Magellan silver awards, for best Online Travel Services Marketing; and Travel Agent Services. Allianz Global Assistance's AgentSmart is a newsletter providing a digest of thought-provoking travel trends, training resources and helpful sales and marketing tips for travel professionals to grow their businesses.

"Innovative technology solutions like SmartBenefits allow us to better serve our customers, while outstanding travel agent resources such as AgentMax are among the many reasons our travel advisor partners prefer Allianz," said Joe Mason, Chief Marketing Officer at Allianz Partners. "We're grateful to be recognized by the prestigious Magellan Awards and remain dedicated to developing innovative solutions that provide travelers with protection that is both valuable and easy to use."

The Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honors the best in travel and salutes the outstanding travel professionals behind it all. Winners are featured in an upcoming issue of Travel Weekly that will include a section dedicated to this year's winners. Winners will also receive a custom produced statuette made by the same company that produces the Oscar® and Emmy® awards.

"Magellan winners are those in the industry who communicate travel's promise, through words, images and design, in ways that ring true and stand out," said Arnie Weissmann, editor in chief of Travel Weekly. "They create the environments and craft the messages that spark travelers' imaginations."

About Allianz Global Assistance

Allianz Global Assistance is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company with operation centers in 35 countries. In the United States, Allianz Global Assistance USA (AGA Service Company) serves 40 million customers annually and is best known for its Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans. In addition to travel insurance, Allianz Global Assistance USA offers tuition insurance, event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies.

