Allianz Global Assistance Named Best Travel Insurance Company In 2019 Travelage West Wave Awards

RICHMOND, Va., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Global Assistance, a leading travel insurance and assistance* company, has been named Best Travel Insurance Company in the 2019 TravelAge West WAVE Awards. This is the company's third year in a row being named by travel advisors as their favorite travel insurance provider in the prestigious WAVE Awards.

More than 5,000 travel agent professionals throughout the 15 Western states and readers of TravelAge West voted on the best-of-the-best from a list of Editor's Pick award recipients that were chosen after careful review by TravelAge West Editor-in-Chief Kenneth Shapiro and the editorial team of TravelAge West. Review methods included product analysis, on-site visits, a survey of a select group of travel agents and online research.

"This year's WAVE Awards were even more special because the publication is celebrating its 50th anniversary in print," said Shapiro. "For half a century, TravelAge West has been the voice of Western travel advisors, and once again we have given them a chance to acknowledge the suppliers and companies that support them."

"This award gala is always a highlight of the year for the travel industry in the West,'" added Bruce Shulman, Publisher of TravelAge West.

"We're delighted to be recognized as the best travel insurance provider three years in a row by TravelAge West," said Richard Aquino, Vice President, Head of Sales at Allianz Global Assistance USA. "We do our best to provide exceptional travel protection, so when more than five thousand travel agents, including many of our partners, recognize us for an award like this, it's a terrific honor."

More than 180 companies, individuals and destinations were celebrated by the readers of TravelAge West as part of the TravelAge West WAVE (Western Agents' Votes of Excellence) Awards held on June 13 in Marina del Rey, California. Honorees were recognized in 74 categories that spanned the cruise, tour operator, airline, hotel and resort, rail vacation, travel insurance and destination travel fields. The annual awards gave travel agents in the Western U.S. the opportunity to recognize the outstanding qualities and services of their travel supplier partners. For a full list of winners, visit https://www.travelagewest.com/Wave/Winners.

Allianz Global Assistance USA

Allianz Global Assistance USA is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company with operation centers in 35 countries. In the United States, Allianz Global Assistance USA (AGA Service Company) serves 40 million customers annually and is best known for its Allianz Travel Insurance plans. In addition to travel insurance, Allianz Global Assistance USA offers tuition insurance, event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies.

To learn more about Allianz Travel Insurance, please visit allianztravelinsurance.com or Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/AllianzTravelInsuranceUS.

**Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A‐" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101‐C series or 101‐P series, depending on state of residence. Allianz Travel Insurance products are distributed by Allianz Global Assistance, a brand of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. AGA Service Company is the licensed producer and administrator of these plans and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between AGA Service Company and Jefferson Insurance Company. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by AGA Service Company.

SOURCE Allianz Global Assistance USA

Related Links

http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com

