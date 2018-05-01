Allianz Global Assistance Partners with American Queen Steamboat Co. for Cruise Travel Insurance

Since January 2018, customers who purchase Allianz Travel Insurance for an AQSC cruise receive essential benefits including trip cancellation and interruption, travel delay, missed connection, baggage protection, 24/7 assistance, and emergency medical and transportation for any covered reasons such as an illness or injury.*

Inspired by the glory days of Mark Twain's Huck Finn on the Mighty Mississippi and the soaring mountains and adventurous spirit of the Pacific Northwest, American Queen Steamboat Company's uniquely American river cruises are worth protecting. Each cruise authentically re-creates a nostalgic sense of wonder, excitement and discovery with all the conveniences and comforts of modern luxury.

"Early explorers of America's great rivers weren't lucky enough to have travel protection or the modern comforts and luxuries aboard American Queen Steamboat's fleet," commented Mike Nelson, CEO of Allianz Global Assistance. "Today, we're pleased to partner with a premier riverboat operator and protect the unforgettable, novel journeys that AQSC offers to its sophisticated travelers."

AQSC's decision to partner with Allianz Global Assistance was based on the provider's award-winning reputation as global travel insurance leader, exceptional standards of customer service that mirror AQSC's philosophy, and the in-house capabilities to quickly get customized protection products to market. Allianz's customer-first approach is reflected in its 97% customer satisfaction rating and recent enhancements to its leading TravelSmart™ app, online claims filing and status tracking, and instant electronic payments for approved claims.

"American Queen Steamboat Company is thrilled to partner with Allianz Global Assistance to offer our guests travel protection," explained Ted Sykes, president and COO of American Queen Steamboat Company. "For many, traveling on our authentic paddlewheelers is the trip of a lifetime, and this insurance will help our guests rest assured that they will have assistance should any travel headaches interrupt their plans."

American Queen Steamboat Company cruises continue to be in high demand with the rapidly growing interest in more intimate, scenic experiences of riverboat cruising. AQSC operates the American Queen®, and American Duchess™ on the Mississippi River and the Ohio, Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers, as well as the American Empress® on the Columbia and Snake Rivers in the Pacific Northwest.

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) is the operator of America's most luxurious riverboat fleet, including the U.S. flagged American Queen®, the largest, most opulent riverboat in the world. Her journeys through the heartland offer a unique perspective on America's history, culture and landscape with convenient departures from some of America's most iconic river port cities, including Memphis, Nashville, New Orleans, Cincinnati, Louisville, St. Louis and Minneapolis.

Offering Uniquely American River Cruises®, AQSC began serving the Pacific Northwest with the opulence and grandeur of the American Empress® in 2014 and added the innovative, all-suite American Duchess™ to the Mississippi River in August 2017. For additional information and reservations, contact American Queen Steamboat Company at 888-749-5280, visit us online at www.AmericanQueenSteamboatCompany.com or call a professional travel agent.

Allianz Global Assistance USA

Allianz Global Assistance USA is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance provider with operation centers in 34 countries. In the United States, Allianz Global Assistance USA (AGA Service Company) provides insurance to 35 million customers and is best known for its Allianz Travel Insurance plans. In addition to travel insurance, Allianz Global Assistance USA offers tuition insurance, race registration protection, event ticket protection and unique assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies.

To learn more about Allianz Travel Insurance plans, please visit allianztravelinsurance.com or Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/AllianzTravelInsuranceUS.

*Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A‐" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101‐C series or 101‐P series, or Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and Affiliated Companies (One Nationwide Plaza, Columbus, OH 43215‐2200), under Form Nos. SRTC 2000 and NSHTC 2500, each rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., depending on state of residence. Allianz Travel Insurance products are distributed by Allianz Global Assistance, a brand of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. AGA Service Company is the licensed producer and administrator of these plans and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between AGA Service Company and Jefferson Insurance Company. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by AGA Service Company.

