Allianz Global Assistance Wins Best Insurance Provider at Travel Weekly's 2018 Readers Choice Awards

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Global Assistance, a leading travel insurance and assistance company, won Best Insurance Provider during Travel Weekly's 16th annual Readers Choice Awards. Travel Weekly, considered to be the publication of record for the travel trade industry, honors the best in travel at its annual Readers Choice Awards.

The Best Insurance Provider category was added to the Readers Choice Awards three years ago, and Allianz Global Assistance has won the title every year. The company was preferred over four other finalists by a majority vote of travel professionals and readers of Travel Weekly in the Travel Insurance category. The 2018 awards program highlighted winners in 78 categories, ranging from hotels to tours to airlines and cruise lines.

Travel Weekly's readers are invited to choose the suppliers who have led the way in products and service during the past year. An open-ballot phase of voting is conducted where readers are asked to write in the names of companies they believe are outstanding in any of 78 categories. The leading vote recipients are identified as finalists, and then a second round of voting on the finalists takes place.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized consistently as the Best Insurance Provider by our peers in the travel industry, said Joe Mason, Chief Marketing Officer, Allianz Global Assistance USA. "Our partners value and appreciate our ability to help protect the value of their customers' travel experiences during these turbulent times. We'd also like to congratulate many of our world-class partners chosen among the best travel companies by Travel Weekly's Readers Choice Awards."

A complete list of Travel Weekly Readers Choice Award Winners can be found at: https://www.travelweekly.com/Readers-Choice/2018/Winners-Travel-Weekly-2018-Readers-Choice-Awards.

Allianz Global Assistance offers travel insurance* through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, other travel suppliers and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Global Assistance and the policies offered for travelers, please visit www.AllianzTravelInsurance.com.

Allianz Global Assistance USA

Allianz Global Assistance USA (AGA Service Company) is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company with operation centers in 35 countries. Allianz Global Assistance USA serves more than 35 million customers and is best known for its Allianz Travel Insurance plans. In addition to travel insurance, Allianz Global Assistance USA offers tuition insurance, race registration protection, event ticket protection and unique assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies.

To learn more about Allianz Travel Insurance plans, please visit allianztravelinsurance.com or Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/AllianzTravelInsuranceUS.

*Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A‐" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101‐C series or 101‐P series, each rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., depending on state of residence. Allianz Travel Insurance products are distributed by Allianz Global Assistance, a brand of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. AGA Service Company is the licensed producer and administrator of these plans and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between AGA Service Company and Jefferson Insurance Company. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by AGA Service Company.

