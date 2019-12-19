Allianz Global Assistance Wins Best Insurance Provider at Travel Weekly's 2019 Readers' Choice Awards

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Global Assistance, a leading travel insurance and assistance company, won Best Insurance Provider during Travel Weekly's 17th annual Readers' Choice Awards. Travel Weekly, considered the most influential business publication in the travel trade industry, honors the best in travel at its annual Readers' Choice Awards.

Four years ago the Best Insurance Provider category was added to the Readers' Choice Awards, and Allianz Global Assistance has won the title every year. The company was preferred over four other finalists by a majority vote of travel professionals and readers of Travel Weekly in the Travel Insurance category. The 2019 awards program highlighted winners in 79 categories ranging from hotels to tours to airlines and cruise lines.

Travel Weekly's readers are invited to choose the suppliers who have led the way in products and service during the past year. An open-ballot phase of voting is conducted where readers are asked to write in the names of companies they believe are outstanding in any of 79 categories. The leading vote recipients are identified as finalists, and then a second round of voting on the finalists takes place.

"We are honored to be acknowledged for the fourth year in a row by the readers of Travel Weekly," said Joe Mason, Chief Marketing Officer, Allianz Partners, Travel Line of Business. "Winning this award is a true testament to our commitment to provide outstanding products, award-winning customer service and 24-7 travel assistance to our valued customers. We're honored to be among the world-class organizations chosen as the best in the industry in the Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards."

A complete list of Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Award Winners can be found at: www.travelweekly.com/Readers-Choice/2019/Winners-Travel-Weekly-2019-Readers-Choice-Awards.

Allianz Global Assistance offers travel insurance** through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, other travel suppliers and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Global Assistance and the policies offered for travelers, please visit www.AllianzTravelInsurance.com.

About Allianz Global Assistance

Allianz Global Assistance is a leading consumer specialty insurance** and assistance company with operation centers in 35 countries. In the United States, Allianz Global Assistance USA (AGA Service Company) serves 40 million customers annually and is best known for its Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans. In addition to travel insurance, Allianz Global Assistance USA offers tuition insurance, event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies.

