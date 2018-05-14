Allianz Global Assistance Wins Top Customer Service Excellence Awards

Since 2015, Allianz Global Assistance has won 14 American Business Awards and Stevie Awards for customer service excellence. The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. The awards are called the "Stevie's" for the Greek word meaning "crowned."

More than 3,700 American Business Awards nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. All organizations operating in the USA are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

In 2017, Allianz Global Assistance USA reached three major milestones to further improve the customer experience in the areas of insurance benefits, claims, and payments.

"We are pleased to be recognized with the top honors in our industry this year by judges at the American Business Awards," said Deloress Wellman, Vice President of Customer Service at Allianz Global Assistance USA. "Moving up from bronze and silver last year to two gold trophies is a significant achievement. Since our associates have been focused on further enhancing how we serve our customer over the past year, these awards are another testament that we're making a difference in customers' lives."

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie's recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Allianz Global Assistance USA

Allianz Global Assistance USA (AGA Service Company) is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company. We provide insurance to 35 million customers annually and are best known for our Allianz Travel Insurance plans. In addition to travel insurance, Allianz Global Assistance USA offers tuition insurance, event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies.

To learn more about Allianz Travel Insurance, please visit allianztravelinsurance.com or Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/AllianzTravelInsuranceUS.

Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101-C series or 101-P series, or Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and Affiliated Companies (One Nationwide Plaza, Columbus, OH 43215-2200), under Form Nos. SRTC 2000 and NSHTC 2500, each rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., depending on state of residence. Allianz Global Assistance and Allianz Travel Insurance are marks of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. AGA Service Company is the licensed producer and administrator of these plans and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between AGA Service Company and Jefferson Insurance Company. Non-insurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by AGA Service Company.

"Stevie," a registered trademark, "American Business Awards," a service mark, and "International Business Awards," a service mark, belong to Stevie Awards, Inc., which is a Non-Sponsor. "Allianz Travel Insurance" and "Allianz Global Assistance" are marks of AGA Service Company and/or Allianz Worldwide Partners. Marks not owned by AGA Service Company/Allianz Worldwide Partners are used without permission. Non-Sponsors do not sponsor or endorse AGA Service Company/Allianz Worldwide Partners or this advertisement, and AGA Service Company/Allianz Worldwide Partners does not sponsor or endorse any of the Non-Sponsors.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allianz-global-assistance-wins-top-customer-service-excellence-awards-300646677.html

SOURCE Allianz Global Assistance USA

Related Links

http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com

