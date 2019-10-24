Allianz Partners Honored as Gold Level Award Winner in 2019 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Henrico-based Allianz Partners has won a Gold Stevie® Award in the Insurance category in the fourth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

More than 600 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year among others.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as the top employer in the insurance category at this year's Stevie Awards," said Denise Marshall, Chief Human Resources Officer at Allianz Partners USA. "The judges praised the range of programs we offer our associates. Those programs, combined with an environment where associates' achievements are valued and celebrated, has led to a highly engaged workforce. We couldn't be more pleased that our efforts to create this environment have been recognized by the judges at the Stevie Awards."

More than 60 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"In the fourth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by the Stevie winners who dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better, through training, software, programs, and more. We are pleased to celebrate them in 2019 and look forward to what they will accomplish in 2020," said Michael Gallagher, founder and executive chairman of the Stevie Awards.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners (AGA Service Company) is a leading consumer specialty insurance* and assistance company with operation centers in 35 countries. In the United States, we serve 40 million customers annually and are best known for our Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans. In addition to travel insurance, Allianz Partners offers tuition insurance, event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Middle East Stevie Awards. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

*Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A‐" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101‐C series or 101‐P series, depending on state of residence. AGA Service Company d/b/a Allianz Global Assistance is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Global Assistance, TravelSmart, and AgentSmart are marks of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Global Assistance and Jefferson Insurance Company. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Global Assistance. All claims subject to policy terms, conditions, and exclusions.

"Stevie," a registered trademark, belongs to Stevie Awards, Inc., which is a Non-Sponsor. "Allianz Travel Insurance" and "Allianz Global Assistance" are marks of AGA Service Company and/or Allianz Worldwide Partners. Marks not owned by AGA Service Company/Allianz Worldwide Partners are used without permission. Non-Sponsors do not sponsor or endorse AGA Service Company/Allianz Worldwide Partners or this advertisement, and AGA Service Company/Allianz Worldwide Partners does not sponsor or endorse any of the Non-Sponsors.

SOURCE Allianz Global Assistance USA

Related Links

http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com

