Alliar Announces 4Q17 Results

SÃO PAULO, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. ("Alliar" or "Company") (B3: AALR3), announces today its results for the fourth quarter of 2017 (4Q17).
Highlights:
- Net revenue (ex-construction) growth of 13.7% in 4Q17, mainly organic, with same-store-sales (SSS) of 6% and ramp-up of the new mega-units. In the year, growth of 16.9%, with SSS of 9%
- Adjusted EBITDA of R$51.5 million (+7.2%) in the quarter and R$222.8 million in 2017 (+9.6%)
- Recurring net income (shareholders) of R$4.7 million in 4Q and R$24.6 million in the year
- Recurring operating cash flow of R$55.3 million in the quarter (+7.1%), with 107% cash conversion. In the year, cash flow reached R$176.3 million (+17.1%)
- Centralization of call centers, with all Alliar's brands migrating to the new contact center in São Paulo
- Net promoter score (NPS) of 68.9% at the end of 4Q17, with a significant advance in the methodology adopted to capture data
- Implementation of the new ERP concluded and developments in the Internal Controls Process.
