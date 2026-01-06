ALLIE, by Arqaios brings the World's first privacy-native mmWave sensing to in-wall fixtures for user safety and smart home automation

CHICAGO and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arqaios today announced ALLIE, a home manager, or butler for your home that is a smart fixture system designed to help protect and assist occupants in their day to day living. Arqaios embeds Artificial Intelligence and into everyday electrical fixtures, such as power outlets, light switches and air vents, enabling room-level occupancy awareness and safety detection without devices that detect what people are doing, such as cameras and Wi-Fi signals.

At CES 2026 (Booth 62049), Arqaios will demonstrate live mmWave radar sensing and sensor fusion inside its smart switch form factor (submitted product). The demo uses a wired connection for show reliability. Arqaios will share its plans for Matter and Thread integration and how ALLIE manages the space whether you're home or not.

Arqaios is built around a simple idea; the home itself can become a safety layer. By distributing sensing across fixtures, ALLIE, by Arqaios can support emergency detection workflows and provide occupancy-aware automation that reduces risk, improves comfort, with the initial goal of helping the 62M seniors at risk of debilitating falls and injuries. Imagine the world where your home truly manages itself. Your home Butler waters the lawn, schedules a plumber to fix a leak while also monitoring their movements and showing them out upon completion, all without you lifting a finger. The person opens a door, looking for the restroom, ALLIE alerts you and them, and directs them where to go. This and much more is all possible today and we're building it.

"We firmly believe the next leap in smart home technology is not plugging another device into the home, it's in reimagining the home as the device," said Bruce Ross, Founder and CEO of Arqaios. "By embedding privacy-first sensing and AI into the energy infrastructure, the very fabric of the interior space, we're using the fixtures people already use every day and with that, enable all of these amazing possibilities, such as reducing energy consumption by up to 40% while also improving safety without asking users to download another disparate app or wear, charge, and manage yet another device."

Availability

Following its CES debut, Arqaios plans to launch pilot programs in the Summer of 2026, with full commercial availability for age-in-place communities starting in Q4 2026. A broader market expansion for consumer markets is slated for early 2027.

Website: arqaios.com

CES Booth: 62049

About Arqaios

Arqaios develops smart fixtures that combine sensing and AI to help buildings become safer, more comfortable, and more energy efficient. The company is initially focused on senior safety for independent living and assisted-living communities.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=001Pp00001bxbvRIAQ.

SOURCE Arqaios, Inc.