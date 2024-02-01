Allied Announces Rob Valerious' Retirement and Welcomes New Chief Strategy Officer Tina Provancal

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Benefit Systems, LLC ("Allied" or the "Company"), a national healthcare solutions company, today announced the upcoming retirement of Rob Valerious, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, effective May 15, 2024, after a remarkable 35-year career with Allied.

"It is with both excitement and a tinge of sadness that we announce Rob Valerious' retirement," said Michael Sternklar, Allied's Chief Executive Officer. "Rob has been a central figure in Allied's success story. He has dedicated decades to building the company, playing a pivotal role in every major decision and shaping its culture of integrity, passion, and camaraderie. While we will undoubtedly miss his daily presence, we are thrilled to see him embark on his new chapter and are grateful he will remain on our Board of Directors."

Valerious expressed his gratitude and excitement for the future: "It has been an incredible journey for me over the last 35 years. I have been blessed with the good fortune to work with many incredibly gifted, passionate, and committed people. As I look towards the future, I find it is now time for me to step out of my day-to-day involvement in the company. I'm confident the company will continue to thrive under the leadership of Michael Sternklar and the talented executive team, and I look forward to remaining involved as a Board member."

As Valerious transitions to retirement, Allied welcomes Tina Provancal as its new Chief Strategy Officer, effective April 15, 2024. Provancal brings a wealth of experience from her distinguished career at leading organizations, including Fidelity, Aon, Accolade, and Benefitfocus. Throughout her career, she has developed a track record of driving strategy, innovation, and significant growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tina to the Allied team," said Sternklar. "Her extensive experience and strategic focus make her the perfect candidate to lead our future endeavors. I have no doubt that she will play a crucial role in creating and executing strategies that super-charge our growth."

As Chief Strategy Officer, Provancal will work closely with the Sternklar and the executive leadership team to develop and implement strategic initiatives. Her focus will be on identifying new business opportunities, creating compelling investment cases, launching new products, and accelerating the company's growth trajectory.

The company remains committed to its core values and is confident in its ability to achieve its ambitious goals under Provancal's leadership.

About Allied Benefit Systems, LLC



Allied is a national healthcare solutions company providing professional administrative, medical management, and compliance services to over 12,000 self-insured employers. Founded in 1980, Allied has grown to be one of the largest, independent third-party administrators in the United States.

