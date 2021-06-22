Allied BioScience Strengthens C-Suite Executive Team with Two Hires as Company Expands Global Business and Portfolio, Cements IP Ownership

DALLAS, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dallas-based biotech company Allied BioScience announced the hiring of two executive leaders as the company continues its global expansion of SurfaceWise2™ . Allied BioScience has a heavy focus on global expansion as they continue to pursue broad approval for use in the United States that expands its product portfolio beyond surface coatings.

David Maxwell joins as chief financial officer, where he will oversee all financial matters, including the company's strong investment interests, as it prepares for its final funding round (series A2 Preferred). Before this role, David served as CFO with AMTEL, one of the largest and fastest-growing T-Mobile retailers in the United States, headquartered in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex and has held many senior finance roles at T-Mobile USA from 2002 to 2011.

Jennifer Keefe will serve as chief legal officer, general counsel and corporate secretary, bringing over 24 years of experience to the Allied BioScience team. Prior to joining Allied BioScience, Jennifer served as the senior vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary of FTS International, one of the largest oil and gas service companies in North America. She has received multiple honors over her legal career, including Texas Monthly Magazine's Texas Rising Star award for seven years in a row and several pro bono service awards.

Upon joining the company, Jennifer supported the settlement of the case between Allied BioScience and Mr. Craig Grossman, resulting in mutual recognition that Allied BioScience owns all of the intellectual property related to its full range of products.

"Both Jennifer and David bring exceptional leadership and expertise that will be critical to our company's growth as we continue to fight the burden of infectious disease," said Michael Ruley, CEO of Allied BioScience. "Our company's desire to make a global impact is why I demand excellence from both my team and myself, and I believe Jennifer and David's support comes at a crucial time as we continue our substantial growth."

These additions are part of the company's larger hiring strategy, including investing heavily in its research and development teams through internal hires, external labs and partnerships to further advance innovations outside of their flagship surface coatings.

The biotech startup's SurfaceWise2 is the first and only surface coating sanitizer with emergency use authorization from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through the State of Texas proven to kill viruses and bacteria the moment they hit treated surfaces. Surfaces treated with the pioneering product kill virus and bacteria particles on contact and continue to work for extended periods with a single application, even on high-touch areas, as proven through rigorous third-party testing.

About Allied BioScience

Allied BioScience is a disruptive biotechnology company specializing in continuously active antimicrobial coatings providing 90 days of surface protection. Working across various industries and commercial settings, its customers include health systems, sports facilities, and other commercial partners.

The company is dedicated to saving life through revolutionary science and focuses on developing innovative solutions to create cleaner human environments through long-lasting, always-on antimicrobial coatings.

