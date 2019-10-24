Allied Dispatch Solutions announces the official opening of their new state of the art contact center

Known for TrxNow the Roadside Assistance industry's leading technology and connected customer experience; Allied made headlines last year for their strategic acquisitions of Dominion Automobile Association and Rapitow . The inclusion of these two brands catapulted Allied Dispatch Solutions into the international marketplace. With the addition of the new contact center, Allied remains poised to continue building momentum and solidifies our position as the fastest growing North American roadside solution.

As one of North America's premier roadside assistance, logistics and call center companies Allied drives client success by leveraging best in class technology to provide customizable customer solutions. The Allied brand of companies consists of Dominion Automobile Association, Rapitow and TrxNow and operates 24x7x365 across North America. Allied is well positioned for continued sustainable growth and remains available to exceed your roadside assistance, logistics tracking and call center solutions needs.

For more information about Allied Dispatch Solutions and our proprietary technology TrxNow, or the topic in this press release, please contact Senior Vice President of Business Development Greg Matherson at greg.matherson@allieddispatch.com, (312) 804-4289 or Senior Manager of International Branding Ashley Taylor at ashley.taylor@allieddispatch.com, (423) 900-8333.

SOURCE Allied Dispatch Solutions

