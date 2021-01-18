Allied Electronics & Automation adds industrial supply product lines from TORK, POLARIS, WarriorWrap, E2S, DYKEM and Nyco

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation has strengthened its rapidly-expanding roster of more than 500 world-class suppliers with the addition of product lines from TORK, POLARIS, WarriorWrap, E2S, DYKEM and Nyco.

The additional product categories now available from these suppliers enhance Allied's available selection of a wide range of industrial components and supplies including switches, sensors, signaling devices, connectors, industrial markings, tapes and cleaning products.

The latest group of new product lines and suppliers added to Allied's inventory includes: switches, sensors, photocontrols & signaling devices from TORK; POLARIS connectors; WarriorWrap tapes; visual signal equipment from E2S; DYKEM industrial marking products; and Nyco cleaners & degreasers.

As part of its focus on improving the customer experience, Allied will continue to expand its product portfolio throughout 2021 and beyond to meet customers' wide-ranging needs. In 2020 alone, the company added more than 50 new best-in-class suppliers to its linecard, bringing more than 10,000 new ready-to-ship product lines to customers. Allied has also recently doubled the capacity of its Fort Worth distribution center and provides online customers with tens of thousands of 360-degree high-resolution images, more than 1.1 million up-to-date product data sheets, expert advice on a wide range of topics, and a connection to the company's global DesignSpark free online engineering collaboration platform.

