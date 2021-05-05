Allied Electronics & Automation and Moxa Team Up to Help Engineers Overcome Industrial Networking Challenges

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineers face many obstacles when connecting older equipment to local networks or the cloud as part of modernization and overhaul projects. When these replacements, expansions, and upgrades occur, there are often space constraints for installing products in existing cabinets or machines. With one of the most critical nodes in industrial networking being Ethernet switches, engineers undertaking these projects need reliable industrial networking components that are cost-effective and able to withstand harsh industrial environments. To help better address these needs, Moxa and Allied Electronics & Automation are partnering to offer Moxa's new EDS-2000-EL series unmanaged Ethernet switches.

The entire EDS-2000-EL series, which includes both the EDS-2005-EL 5-port switch and the EDS-2008-EL 8-port switch, delivers long-lasting durability and low latency for MES applications, is packed with intelligent features and provides time and cost savings by facilitating efficient network deployment. The 5-port EDS-2005-EL offers a small footprint, the size of a credit card, making it ideal for use in compact machines and control panels. The series also supports Quality of Service (QoS) via a simple DIP switch without requiring additional configuration, making these switches ideal for factory automation where optimized data transmission is necessary.

"We're excited about our rapid growth and success since launching our partnership with Allied Electronics, and we look forward to expanding our reach of products and services to more engineers facing common industrial connectivity challenges," said Joel Kelsen, Channel Division Manager for the Americas at Moxa. "We're confident that our latest lineup of unmanaged switches can support engineers looking for cost-effective and easy solutions to connect older equipment to their network. The Allied Electronics team has supported us in making the EDS-2000-EL series easily accessible with simple ordering and fast delivery."

About Moxa

Moxa is a leader in edge connectivity, industrial computing and network infrastructure solutions for enabling connectivity for the Industrial Internet of Things and has been working with engineers for over 35 years helping them to identify the right connectivity products for their industrial applications. With decades of industry experience and 65 million devices connected worldwide, Moxa has a distribution and service network to serve customers in more than 80 countries. Shop for more than 1,000 Moxa products, including Ethernet switches, protocol converters, routers and more via the Allied website at: https://www.alliedelec.com/moxa/

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical, and maintenance products from more than 500 world-class suppliers. With sales offices across the Americas, a focus on digital customer experience, 99 percent ship-to-order accuracy, and more than 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers, and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

