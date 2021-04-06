Allied Electronics & Automation and Siemens Team Up To Offer SIRIUS Modular Solutions for Industrial Control Panel Design

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens and Allied Electronics & Automation are teaming up to help panel builders better design simpler, more flexible and space-saving industrial control cabinets. Siemens' unique SIRIUS modular system, now available from Allied, offers a full range of modular industrial control panel components in seven compact standard sizes, including devices needed to switch, protect, control and monitor motors from size S00 to S12 (45mm to 160 mm in width) and power ratings from 4 to 335 HP (3 to 250 kW).

Key considerations for building control cabinets include wiring time, saving panel space, and whether components meet national regulations and industry codes. Because the panel can contain different-size motor starters, the consistency offered by the manufacturer is important. With SIRIUS, CAx data is available throughout, and users can draw on comprehensive, standard-compliant configuration support to simplify workflows and speed up the electrical engineering process.

From motor starter protectors to overload relays, soft starters and contactors, SIRIUS components are compact and designed for quick and easy connection to facilitate industrial control panel maintenance. The modularity and ease of use of the system also provides engineers with significant advantages when designing and building new control cabinets. SIRIUS devices also benefit from more than 50,000 combination tests and approvals, making them suitable for worldwide deployment.

"We put a lot of thought into the modularity of our designs," says John Burns, Application Resource Center Manager at Siemens. "For example, with the typical comb busbar system you might have four starters side-by-side and starter three goes down. Typically, to replace it you need to do quite a lot of disconnecting. With SIRIUS, we added an easy plug-in module with a backplane that provides touch-safe 3-phase power across the busbar system, making it quick to assemble, easy to design in, and allowing it to carry the same power rating as the comb busbar system. If one starter fails, the end user can easily switch out that one starter and leave the others under power with this touch-safe design. This can reduce downtime significantly because you don't need to bring the whole panel to a stop."

Allied helps engineers, purchasers, maintainers, fleet and facility managers, and inventors build, maintain and renew their machinery and technology and is an authorized distributor for Siemens products. In addition to SIRIUS, Allied stocks a full range of Siemens control, switching and protection products for industrial control panel builders, and publishes a control panel component guide, as well as expert advice on topics ranging from motor switching & protection to industrial control technology.

About Siemens

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global powerhouse focusing on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed company Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. For more than 160 years, the company has innovated and invented technologies to support American industry spanning manufacturing, energy, healthcare and infrastructure. In fiscal 2019, Siemens USA reported revenue of $26.5 billion, including $1.23 billion in exports, and employs approximately 50,000 people throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical, and maintenance products from more than 500 world-class suppliers. With sales offices across the Americas, a focus on digital customer experience, 99 percent ship-to-order accuracy, and more than 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers, and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

