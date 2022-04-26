Allied Electronics & Automation Announces New Pneumatic Product Stock

Allied's newly stocked pneumatic products support industrial automation customers in markets including food, beverage and medical packaging and automotive, oil and gas and concrete manufacturing.

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation is now offering an array of in-stock pneumatic products from industry-leading suppliers including Chicago Pneumatic Tools , Duff-Norton , Gefran and Marsh Bellofram Precision Controls . Pneumatic systems use compressed air or gas to generate fluid power and are prevalent in industrial automation applications including food, beverage and medical packaging and automotive, oil and gas and concrete manufacturing.

Chicago Pneumatic Tools is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance pneumatic and cordless tools and workshop equipment designed to deliver lasting customer value in professional and industrial applications including assembly and material removal. Allied currently offers 125 in-stock air tools from Chicago Pneumatic Tools, as well as several reliable and efficient Chicago Pneumatic compressors and accessories.

Duff-Norton , a Columbus McKinnon Brand, manufactures powerful and precise motion control technology products designed to deliver high-strength, high-reliability and long-lifetime performance. Allied currently offers 17 in-stock Duff-Norton rotary unions, which are used to connect rotating equipment to fixed piping used to transmit steam, water, coolant, hydraulic oil, air and other media.

Gefran designs and develops an extensive range of sensor, automation and motion control products. Allied currently offers 25 in-stock Gefran rupture discs, which are used to protect industrial equipment and systems from overpressurization and damaging vacuum conditions.

Marsh Bellofram Precision Controls is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance products including air and gas pressure regulators, relays, I/Ps, E/Ps, servo pressure controllers, analog circuit card pressure transducers and regulators, FRL units and related accessories all designed to deliver high accuracy and long service lives. Allied currently offers 54 in-stock pneumatic regulator products from Marsh Bellofram Precision Controls, including pneumatic regulators and air filters and regulators.

Allied Electronics & Automation supplies more than 3.5 million products from more than 650 trusted suppliers and offers thousands of ready-to-ship products, as well as a comprehensive suite of services and tools including the industry's largest collection of 360º product images, an extensive range of 3D CAD models, more than 1.1 million up-to-date datasheets, a highly experienced technical support team, kitting, bagging and labeling services and a BOM tool. Allied also publishes an Expert Advice series of articles and podcasts designed to put critical industry knowledge and expertise at its customers' fingertips and help them identify product and technology solutions as unique as their business.

For more information about pneumatic systems, please visit "Navigating the World of Pneumatic Systems," an Ask the Expert Q&A with Allied's Pneumatic Product Portfolio Managers Mohannad Shaban and Danee Lackey.

About Allied Electronics & Automation

We are a part of Electrocomponents plc, an FTSE 100 global leader in the omni-channel distribution of products and services for industrial equipment and operations that also includes the RS Components, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark, IESA, Synovos, Needlers and Liscombe brands. With sales offices across the Americas, a focus on digital customer experience and more than 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

