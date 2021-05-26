Allied Electronics & Automation Bolsters Facilities Cleaning and Maintenance Linecard with New Supplier Kimberly-Clark

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation continues to expand its roster of more than 500 world-class suppliers in May, adding new supplier Kimberly-Clark Professional with over 100 new products to its facilities cleaning and maintenance inventory.

Kimberly-Clark Professional partners with businesses to create Exceptional Workplaces – working environments that are healthier, safer and more productive. Kimberly-Clark is committed to making a positive impact on people and how their work gets done through a world-class portfolio of trusted, recognized brands such as Kleenex®, Scott®, WypAll®, Kimtech™ and KleenGuard™, industry-leading expertise, breakthrough innovation and being responsible partners in sustainability.

Other new suppliers include Caplugs, Toshiba Motors, TBI Motion and Gefran strengthening Allied's available inventory of industrial components and supplies including sensors, motors and motor controls, and industrial controls.

As part of its focus on improving the customer experience, Allied will continue to expand its product portfolio throughout 2021 and beyond to meet customers' wide-ranging needs. In 2020, the company added more than 50 new best-in-class suppliers to its linecard, bringing more than 10,000 new ready-to-ship product lines to customers. Allied has also recently doubled the capacity of its Fort Worth distribution center and provides online customers with tens of thousands of 360-degree high-resolution images, more than 1.1 million up-to-date product data sheets, expert advice on a wide range of topics, and a connection to the company's global DesignSpark free online engineering collaboration platform.

Allied's other recently added suppliers include:

Caplugs, a leader in custom molded components, masking solutions and product protection since 1948. With more than 40,000 catalog parts in-stock and comprehensive in-house custom molding capabilities, Caplugs can solve all your plastic component needs.

Toshiba Motors & Drives, offering a full range of low and medium voltage motors and adjustable speed drives. These products—hallmarked for quality, performance and durability—can be customized to meet the most demanding applications.

TBI Motion Technology Co., LTD., a specialized manufacturer in linear motion products possessing critical core technology and concentrating on product research and innovative design. Its main products are ball screws, linear guides, ball splines, precision ball screws/splines, single axis actuators, linear ball bearings, couplings, support units and more.

Gefran, which offers precision devices for measuring process variables: temperature, power, pressure and position. The primary elements are produced in clean rooms protected from any interference and equipped with hi-tech instrumentation.

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is an omni-channel authorized distributor of industrial automation and control solutions, electronic components, and maintenance products from more than 500 world-class suppliers. With a local presence throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico, a focus on digital customer experience and more than 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers, and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn .

