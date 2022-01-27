Allied Electronics & Automation Earns Recognition in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a leading distributor of industrial automation and control products in North America, has received a score of 80 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Allied, part of the FTSE 100 omni-channel distributor Electrocomponents plc, joins the ranks of 1,271 major U.S. businesses that were also evaluated by HRC in the 2022 CEI.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for our efforts to support equality in our workplace," said Allied's Vice President of People Katie Cartwright. "Creating an inclusive environment where our people can bring their best selves to work is fundamental to our success, and our goal in 2022 is to leverage the insight provided by this initial HRC evaluation to further expand the policies and benefits we have to support our LGBTQ+ team members."

Allied is already taking steps to attract talented LGBTQ+ employees in 2022 and improve upon its inaugural HRC CEI score. The company recently extended employee benefits eligibility to domestic partners, added paid leave for adoptive parents and expanded its health insurance coverage to include transgender medical services.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere."

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations that are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top-score, demonstrating the incredible impact the CEI has had on the business world over the past 20 years. This year's CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the U.S. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei .

About Allied Electronics & Automation

We are a part of Electrocomponents plc, a FTSE 100 global leader in omni-channel distribution of products and services for industrial equipment and operations, that also includes the RS Components, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark, IESA, Synovos, Needlers and Liscombe brands.

