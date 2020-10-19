Allied Electronics & Automation Expands Power Transmission, Linear Motion and Bearings Product Offerings

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation continues to grow its list of more than 450 world-class supplier partners with the addition of bearings, linear motion and power transmission components from THK, Ringfeder, Timken, Contitech, Rexnord, INA and FAG.

As part of its ongoing effort to deliver even greater selection and service to customers, Allied has expanded the capacity of its Fort Worth distribution center, added more than 10,000 new product lines and debuted nearly 50 new suppliers to date in 2020. Customers also benefit from tens of thousands of 360-degree high-resolution images, more than 1.1 million up-to-date product data sheets, expert advice on a wide range of topics, and a connection to the company's global DesignSpark online engineering community.

The addition of the latest group of new suppliers further enhances Allied's range of ready-to-ship bearings, linear motion and power transmission components.

THK is a worldwide pioneer in the development of the linear motion guide mechanisms that are key components of mechanical and electronic systems in a wide variety of industries.

Ringfeder is an international leader with more than a century of experience designing and manufacturing locking devices, damping solutions and coupling systems for the most demanding requirements across industries.

Timken is a global industrial leader with a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission product brands featuring more than a century of knowledge and innovation.

Contitech is a leading manufacturer of rubber, plastic, metal and fabric belt solutions used in machine and plant engineering, mining, agriculture, the automotive industry and other important sectors of the future.

Rexnord supplies highly engineered mechanical and digi-mechanical coupling solutions for complex production systems where reliability is critical, and the costs of failure or downtime are high.

INA and FAG, brands from the Schaeffler Group, are leading global manufacturers of needle roller bearings, ball bearings, plain ball bearings, and cylindrical bearings designed for use in more than 60 industrial sectors.

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical and maintenance products from more than 450 world-class suppliers. With sales offices across the Americas, a focus on digital customer experience, 99 percent ship-to-order accuracy, and more 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

