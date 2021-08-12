Allied Electronics & Automation Partners with Omron Industrial Automation On Predictive Maintenance Solutions

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation is partnering with Omron Industrial Automation to promote its latest line of predictive maintenance solutions. Designed for industrial businesses facing unplanned downtime, maintenance for aging equipment, and ongoing worker shortages, Omron's products offer customers the ability to implement simple, elegant, and cost-effective predictive maintenance solutions that not only monitor equipment status in real time but use artificial intelligence to identify and schedule optimal windows of opportunity to schedule repairs.

"Predictive maintenance is a condition-based maintenance strategy that remotely monitors the condition of equipment using Internet of Things (IoT) sensor devices," says Dan Andersen, Product Manager of Components for Omron Automation Americas. "The IoT sensors on our solutions supply real-time equipment data, while using analytics to predict when the equipment requires maintenance before any unplanned downtime occurs."

In the current industrial environment, many businesses still rely on a preventive maintenance model, which is performed according to a schedule determined by historical events. When the unexpected occurs, however, this model can prove costly. The average annual maintenance cost for a single motor is about $2,000, while the full replacement for a 50-horsepower motor can be as high a $16,000 including labor costs. Using a preventive maintenance solution, these costs can be either mitigated or eliminated entirely.

Allied offers a wide range of Omron predictive maintenance solutions, with plans to expand in the near future. These include:

S8VK-X : Ethernet connected power supply with current operation status and condition alerts.

: Ethernet connected power supply with current operation status and condition alerts. K6CM-VB : Ethernet connected vibration and temperature sensing for three-phase motors with condition alerts.

: Ethernet connected vibration and temperature sensing for three-phase motors with condition alerts. K6CM-VB : Ethernet connected current sensing for three-phase motors (up to 7.5KW) with condition alerts.

: Ethernet connected current sensing for three-phase motors (up to 7.5KW) with condition alerts. K6CM-VB : Ethernet connected insulation resistance sensing for three-phase motors with condition alerts.

: Ethernet connected insulation resistance sensing for three-phase motors with condition alerts. K6PM-TH : Ethernet connected thermal imaging system with condition alerts.

: Ethernet connected thermal imaging system with condition alerts. K7GE-MG: Insulation resistance monitor for any motor type/any size, up to 8 motors, with condition alerts.

All predictive maintenance solutions come with free PC-based equipment monitoring software, as well as an exclusive warranty of five years for the S8VK-X power supply and 12 months for the other solutions. Also, each product is easy for any beginner to retrofit onto existing equipment using a screw-in sensor, transformer clamp, or bracket.

"We are thrilled to have Allied as a partner to support our solutions and bring them to a wide, global customer base," says Andersen. "If you have an operation where you simply cannot have an equipment failure, the importance of predictive maintenance cannot be overstated. You are going to see much more coming from Omron in the future that will continue to focus on this issue using cutting-edge IoT technology. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Allied as we enter these exciting times."

As an authorized distributor of Omron Industrial Automation solutions, Allied helps engineers, purchasers, maintainers, fleet and facility managers, and inventors build, maintain, and renew their machinery and technology. Additionally, Allied stocks a full range of industrial equipment products and components and offers expert advice on industrial control technology and other design and manufacturing topics.

About Omron Corporation

Omron Corporation is a global leader in the field of automation based on its core technology of "Sensing & Control + Think." Established in 1933, Omron has about 36,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in 117 countries. The company's business fields cover a broad spectrum, ranging from industrial automation and electronic components to automotive electronics, social infrastructure systems, healthcare, and environmental solutions. For more information, visit the Omron website: https://www.omron.com/.

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is an omni-channel authorized distributor of industrial automation and control solutions, electronic components, and maintenance products from more than 500 world-class suppliers. With a local presence throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico, a focus on digital customer experience and more than 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers, and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn .

Media Inquiries:

Karen Gavenda

Allied Electronics & Automation

[email protected]

SOURCE Allied Electronics & Automation