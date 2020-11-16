Allied Electronics & Automation Reaches 500-Supplier Milestone with Addition of Envirocleanse, Ringfeder, E-Switch, Pilz, and Eaton Transportation to Linecard

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation has added its 50th new supplier in 2020 and now stocks ready-to-ship inventory from more than 500 world-class suppliers of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical, and maintenance products. The company has most recently augmented its offering of power transmission components, switches, sensors, industrial connectivity equipment, industrial controls, connectors, and sanitizing products from Envirocleanse, Ringfeder, E-Switch, Pilz, and Eaton Transportation.

As part of its ongoing effort to deliver even greater selection and service to customers, Allied has expanded the capacity of its Fort Worth distribution center, added more than 10,000 new product lines, and debuted more than 50 new suppliers to date in 2020. Customers also benefit from tens of thousands of 360-degree high-resolution images, more than 1.1 million up-to-date product data sheets, expert advice on a wide range of topics, and a connection to the company's global DesignSpark online engineering community.

The company's most recently added suppliers include:

Envirocleanse is the producer of superior next-generation non-toxic disinfectants for commercial and industrial use that effectively eliminate SARS-CoV-2 and other viral or bacterial contaminants.

Ringfeder is an international leader with more than a century of experience designing and manufacturing locking devices, damping solutions, and coupling systems for the most demanding requirements across industries.

E-Switch has been delivering quality electromechanical switches to the telecom, high tech, medical, electronics, instrumentation, industrial, audio/visual, appliance, and consumer markets since 1979. Its products include tact, anti-vandal, pushbutton, rocker, toggle, slide, DIP, rotary, keylock, snap action, power, illuminated switches, and more.

Pilz is an international leader in automation and safety technology, including relays, switches, PLCs, sensors, HMIs, industrial controls, and industrial data communications.

Eaton Transportation, a division of Eaton Corporation, provides user interfaces, controls, and switches, along with power conversion and distribution solutions for a wide range of vehicle applications

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical, and maintenance products from more than 500 world-class suppliers. With sales offices across the Americas, a focus on digital customer experience, 99 percent ship-to-order accuracy, and more than 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers, and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

