Allied Electronics & Automation Strengthens Industrial Control Product Portfolio with Addition of Seven New Suppliers

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation continues to grow its list of more than 450 world-class suppliers with the addition of Browning, McGill, Sealmaster, Fuji Electric, Heyco, Lutze, and Bimba MFD.

As part of its ongoing effort to deliver even greater selection and service to customers, Allied has expanded the capacity of its Fort Worth distribution center, added more than 10,000 new product lines and nearly 40 new suppliers to date in 2020, and increased its pipeline of expert advice for engineers and designers.

The most recent additions to the company's linecard will further enhance its industrial control offerings in the areas of bearings, cable management and pneumatics.

Browning products include V-belt drives and a broad spectrum of power transmission products such as gearing, bearings, couplings, and other drive components.

McGill unmounted bearing brands boast more than 100 years of bearing industry experience and are designed to provide solutions across a wide variety of industrial applications.

Sealmaster high-quality mounted bearings, including the Sealmaster Gold Line, offer a broad range of stock sizes to help ensure the lifecycle of critical machinery in a wide variety of applications.

Fuji Electric, Fuji Electric has been a global leader in manufacturing power electronics products since 1923, and provides a trusted brand of power electronics equipment for industries, such as automotive/transportation, data centers, food & beverage, factory automation, medical/pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and energy.

Heyco molded wire protection, cable management and stamped electrical products have been trusted to meet customers' most demanding requirements since 1926.

Lutze, a global leader in electrical and electromechanical components for more than 60 years, provides reliable and innovative wire, cable and transmission products that enable industrial automation and other critical Industry 4.0 technologies.

Bimba MFD is a forward-thinking innovator providing an extensive line of industry-leading products including pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric actuators; valves; fittings; vacuum products; air preparation; and a variety of safety and production solutions used in a wide range of industries.

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical and maintenance products from more than 450 world-class suppliers. With sales offices across the Americas, a focus on digital customer experience, 99 percent ship-to-order accuracy, and more 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

