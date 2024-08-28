Allied Emergency Veterinary Services uses Top Solar Contractor Cedar Creek Energy to Lower Operational Costs

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Creek Energy, a leading solar energy solutions provider based in Blaine, Minnesota, announces the successful completion of a 205 kW DC solar array installation at Allied Emergency Veterinary Service's Brooklyn Park location. This project marks a significant step towards cost-efficiency for the locally owned emergency and critical care veterinary service.

Shortly after opening in Brooklyn Park, Allied Emergency Veterinary faced power bills exceeding $7,000 per month. To combat these rising costs, they explored energy-efficient alternatives. "Lowering operational costs was the prime motivator behind the solar decision," says Matt Gibbs, Project Developer at Cedar Creek Energy. After consulting with a master electrician and vetting several solar providers, Allied Veterinary chose Cedar Creek Energy for their high-quality equipment, clear explanation of tax savings, and practical approach.

"When you choose a solar provider, you're choosing a relationship you'll have for 30 years. We wanted quality components and a reliable team. Cedar Creek Energy fit the bill because of their experience and focus on commercial projects our size," said Kara Nelsen, Founder and Medical Director at Allied Emergency Veterinary.

The installation is eligible for the federal investment tax credit, covering 30% of the project cost, and allows the facility to receive PV demand credits from Xcel Energy for reducing grid demand during peak hours.

The solar array is expected to generate approximately 235,000 kWh of clean energy annually, significantly reducing the facility's energy costs and CO2 emissions by an estimated 363,000 pounds per year—equivalent to the consumption of over 18,000 gallons of gasoline.

Rob Appelhof, CEO of Cedar Creek Energy, stated, "We are proud to help Allied Emergency Veterinary Service save money through solar energy. This project highlights the growing interest in solar among healthcare-related businesses. Hospital services use a tremendous amount of energy, and solar is a great alternative."

Cedar Creek Energy, based in Blaine, Minnesota, offers comprehensive solar energy solutions for commercial and residential properties. With over seventeen years of experience, Cedar Creek Energy is dedicated to delivering renewable energy systems that promote sustainability, reduce grid dependence, and offer significant cost savings.

Allied Emergency Veterinary Service, the region's only employee-owned and operated veterinary ER, proudly delivers compassionate, 24/7 emergency care across Western Wisconsin and Minnesota. We're deeply invested in our community, ensuring every pet receives exceptional care during life's unexpected moments.

Media Contact: Rob Appelhof

Direct: 763-334-6406

Email: [email protected]

