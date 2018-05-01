Allied Energy Executives Present at The Home Performance Coalition National Conference

Doyle presented on quality assurance in home performance, addressing topics such as remote monitoring and best practices for assessments and installations. Kane presented on Home Energy Score, a method of measuring a home's energy efficiency using specific metrics and rating systems.

Both Doyle and Kane are Drexel University graduates. As classmates, they decided to pursue a career in home energy efficiency after working on an energy efficiency class project together. Doyle founded a home performance business upon graduating Drexel. After 10 years of building Allied into a leading home performance provider, they are considered industry experts, frequently being asked to speak at conferences and seminars.

"The Home Performance Coalition is a cornerstone organization for a rapidly growing home performance industry," said Doyle. "We are proud to support HPC and to be part of their mission to improve home efficiency and homeowner health and well-being," he added.

The Home Performance Coalition (HPC) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that advances the residential energy efficiency market through research, education, and policy analysis. HPC works with industry leaders in the home performance and weatherization industries and collaborates with like-minded organizations to help ensure all homes are healthy, comfortable, and energy-efficient. For more information on HPC visit their website at www.homeperformance.org/

For more than a decade, Allied Energy has helped homeowners make their homes more comfortable, safe and energy efficient. As a partner of the New Jersey Clean Energy Program and an Energy Star Contractor of the Year, we educate homeowners in home performance, advocate for them to receive the maximum state funding for improvements and implement the best home energy solutions. For more information about Allied Energy, please visit www.aliedenergyexpertrs.com

