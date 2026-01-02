ALLIED FLAG PARTNERS WITH NEAL McCOY TO LAUNCH LIMITED-EDITION PREMIUM AMERICAN FLAG

Product Ships January 7, Marking McCoy's 10-Year Anniversary of Daily Pledge of Allegiance

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Country music hitmaker and American patriot Neal McCoy has partnered with Allied Flag, America's premium manufacturer of American-made flags, to launch a limited-edition American Flag celebrating unity, freedom, and patriotism as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary.

The partnership aligns with a major milestone for McCoy. On January 7, 2026, McCoy will mark the 10-year anniversary of reciting the Pledge of Allegiance live every day to his followers, a commitment he has maintained without missing a single day. Allied Flag will begin shipping the limited-edition flags on January 7 in honor of that anniversary.

"The Pledge and the American flag remind us of our shared freedom and what unites us as Americans," said Neal McCoy. "In a time when our country feels divided, the flag remains one symbol that brings us together."

McCoy, a two-time Entertainer of the Year and multi-gold and platinum-selling country music artist, is known for using his platform to promote unity and respect for American traditions. His partnership with Allied Flag reflects a shared belief that the American flag transcends politics and represents common ground for all Americans.

"Allied Flag was founded on the belief that the American flag is a symbol of freedom that belongs to every American," said Tyler Young, President of Allied Brands. "Neal's decade-long commitment to the Pledge embodies the values our flag represents, and we're honored to partner with him.

As part of the partnership, Allied Flag will release a limited-edition Premium American Flag, packaged in a custom-designed box featuring Neal McCoy's name and likeness. Each flag is 100% sourced and made in the United States and crafted to government specifications.

The limited-edition flags will be available beginning January 7 at www.AlliedFlag.com and www.NealMcCoy.com.

About Allied Flag

Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2026, Allied Flag is America's premium manufacturer of 100% American-made flags, proudly crafting every star, stripe, hem, and stitch in the United States to the highest government specifications. As America approaches its 250th anniversary, Allied Flag continues its mission to unite Americans under one enduring symbol of freedom, sacrifice, and national pride.

More information: www.AlliedFlag.com

About Neal McCoy

Neal McCoy is a two-time Entertainer of the Year and multi-gold and platinum-selling country music artist widely recognized for his daily recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, a tradition he began nearly 10 years ago to promote unity and respect for American values.

SOURCE Allied Brands