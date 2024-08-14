ALLIED GOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $53 MILLION STREAMING AGREEMENT WITH TRIPLE FLAG

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Gold Corporation (TSX: AAUC) ("Allied" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced streaming transaction (the "Stream Transaction") with Triple Flag International Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (collectively, "Triple Flag").

Under the terms of the Stream Transaction, Allied has received a US$53 million upfront cash payment (the "Advance Amount") and will receive ongoing payments equal to 10% of the spot gold price for a portion of its production. Triple Flag will have the right to purchase 3% of the payable gold related to production at each of the Agbaou and Bonikro mines, subject to a step-down to 2% after set delivery thresholds.

The closing of this transaction crystallizes significant value in Allied's Côte d'Ivoire Complex ("CDI Complex") and provides the financial flexibility to advance exploration, growth, and optimization initiatives. The CDI Complex, comprising the Agbaou and Bonikro mines, remains a central element of Allied's growth strategy.

Allied continues to advance its stream and gold prepay financing for its Kurmuk project and evaluate how to redeploy cash flows otherwise previously allocated to Kurmuk and the CDI Complex toward the advancement of its expansion plans at Sadiola.

About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment which operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold is progressing through exploration, construction and operational enhancements to become a mid-tier next generation gold producer in Africa and ultimately a leading senior global gold producer.

Advisors and Counsel

National Bank Financial acted as financial advisor, and Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP acted as legal advisor to Allied on the Stream Transaction.

