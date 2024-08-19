ALLIED GOLD ANNOUNCES LONG-TERM POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR KURMUK GOLD PROJECT

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Gold Corporation (TSX: AAUC) ("Allied" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Kurmuk Gold Mine PLC ("KGM"), its subsidiary that owns the Kurmuk Gold Project in Ethiopia, has entered into a definitive Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") with Ethiopian Electric Power ("EEP") to secure a reliable, competitive, and sustainable energy supply for the Kurmuk Gold Project throughout the life of the mine. This is an important milestone in the project's development, as a steady supply of hydroelectric power is one of the factors that ensures the Kurmuk Gold Project remains one of the lowest all-in sustaining cost ("AISC")(1) projects in the world. Ethiopia is a low-cost power producer, generating power almost entirely through hydroelectric sources, making it one of the most durable and cleanest power supplies globally. The Kurmuk Gold Project is currently under development and is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2026 (more information on the project is provided below).

Key Terms of the Agreement:

Term: The PPA will be in effect for a period of twenty years and may be extended by mutual agreement.

The PPA will be in effect for a period of twenty years and may be extended by mutual agreement. Energy Charge: The agreement secures a flat energy charge of US$0.04 per kWh, applicable from the supply commencement date and remaining fixed for the entire term, providing cost certainty for the project.

The agreement secures a flat energy charge of per kWh, applicable from the supply commencement date and remaining fixed for the entire term, providing cost certainty for the project. Renewable Energy Source: The Kurmuk Gold Mine will benefit from Ethiopia's predominantly renewable energy sources, aligning with the Company's commitment to sustainable mining practices.

The Kurmuk Gold Mine will benefit from predominantly renewable energy sources, aligning with the Company's commitment to sustainable mining practices. Transmission Line Construction: Electrical grid power will be supplied to the operation via a 75-kilometer, 132 kV power line, with substations at Asosa, a major city in the country near the project, and at the project site. The government will provide the grid connection, which will increase their equity stake in KGM from 5 percent to 7 percent, as defined in the Kurmuk Development Agreement. On-site power will be distributed via a network of 11 kV power lines.

Securing the terms of the PPA marks a key milestone in advancing the Kurmuk Gold Project, cementing its path to becoming a low-cost producing mine for the Company. This agreement not only ensures the project's financial viability by locking in low energy costs but also reinforces Allied's strategic focus on leveraging sustainable energy solutions, positioning the Kurmuk Gold Project as a model for responsible mining in the region.

About the Kurmuk Project

The Kurmuk Gold Project, located in western Ethiopia, represents a key development for Allied and the region. The project implementation team, known for its strong African project delivery capabilities, has made significant progress since the fourth quarter of 2023, focusing on early works and execution planning. To date, the team has completed execution planning and preparation activities, including mobilizing the EPCM contractor to the site, advancing detailed engineering, and formalizing the procurement plan.

Key milestones achieved include the mobilization of essential logistics, the construction of the starter camp, and the successful completion of a temporary water dam by a local earthworks contractor under the supervision of DRA. The dam was completed on schedule and is now full. Additionally, the construction of the main 1,600-person camp is well underway, with earthworks, civil works, and module deliveries progressing as planned.

Operational readiness remains a priority, with ongoing recruitment for key positions, including the General Manager. The Company is also in the final stages of awarding the mining contract, focusing on advancing earthworks and preparing for the early mobilization of equipment. This preparation includes developing customs, importation, and logistics systems to ensure seamless operations once mining begins.

The Kurmuk Gold Mine, once developed, is expected to produce over 240,000 ounces of gold per year, with production in the first five years exceeding 290,000 ounces annually. AISC is anticipated to be below $950 per ounce(1). Recent exploration results, particularly at Tsenge and extensions of Dish Mountain—one of two initial open pits planned for the project (which is designed as a series of open pits with a common plant)—are contributing to the Company's goal of achieving a minimum of five million ounces of gold in mineral inventories at the project. These successes align with the Company's strategy to enhance Kurmuk's existing Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, aiming to extend the mine life to approximately twenty years (as part of Allied's drive to establish generational mines) and increase annual gold production to more than 250,000 ounces at an AISC of less than $950 per ounce(1).

The total development capital required for the project is expected to be funded through available cash, cash flows from operations, and a combination of stream and gold pre-pay financing, which is in advanced stages of discussion. The payback period for the project is expected to be less than three years after the start of operations.

The first gold pour is expected in the second quarter of 2026, and the Company has provided a long-term outlook with a production expectation of 175,000 ounces in 2026, which will be a partial year of production.

About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment which operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold is progressing through exploration, construction and operational enhancements to become a mid-tier next generation gold producer in Africa and ultimately a leading senior global gold producer.

