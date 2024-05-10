ALLIED GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

News provided by

Allied Gold Corporation

May 10, 2024, 16:00 ET

TORONTO, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Gold Corporation (TSX: AAUC) herein announces the results of the votes held at the annual meeting of shareholders for the election of directors and the appointment of auditors.  Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Votes By Poll

Outcome of Vote

Votes For

Votes Withheld

(1)     John Beardsworth

Carried

100,672,763

(100.00%)

3,100

(0.00%)

(2)     John Begeman

Carried

100,672,863

(100.00%)

3,000

(0.00%)

(3)     Pierre Chenard

Carried

100,467,152

(99.79%)

208,711

(0.21%)

(4)     Justin Dibb

Carried

100,672,863

(100.00%)

3,000

(0.00%)

(5)     Richard Graff

Carried

100,672,713

(100.00%)

3,150

(0.00%)

(6)     Peter Marrone

Carried

100,672,713

(100.00%)

3,150

(0.00%)

(7)     Daniel Racine

Carried

100,672,863

(100.00%)

3,000

(0.00%)

(8)     Jane Sadowsky

Carried

100,672,413

(100.00%)

3,450

(0.00%)

(9)     Dino Titaro

Carried

96,987,616

(96.34%)

3,688,247

(3.66%)

Voting results for the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors are as follows:

Outcome of Vote

Votes By Poll

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Carried

101,324,097

201,861

(99.80 %)

(0.20 %)
About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment which operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold aspires to become a mid-tier next generation gold producer in Africa and ultimately a leading senior global gold producer.

SOURCE Allied Gold Corporation

