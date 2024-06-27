ALLIED GOLD RELEASES 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Gold Corporation (TSX: AAUC) ("Allied" or the "Company") has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, outlining how the Company views and integrates sustainability into its business strategy across its operations, projects and offices. Allied is committed to operating responsibly and creating shared value for all stakeholders, with a focus on respecting human rights, enhancing community health and safety, creating employment, development and inclusion opportunities and protecting and enhancing natural environments. The report highlights the Company's progress under its environment, governance and social priorities and sets out planned initiatives for 2024.

This is Allied Gold's first Sustainability Report since listing on the TSX in 2023 and has been developed in alignment to relevant SASB and GRI Standards and TCFD recommendations. This report forms part of a suite of disclosures, including those required under Canada's Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act, and the Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to our employees who continue to advance our sustainability performance. We will continue our journey of responsible mining. In partnership with our stakeholders, our efforts and commitment to sustainability will shape our progress, growth and financial performance." said Peter Marrone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Strengthened our corporate governance through the update of core corporate policies related to governance and sustainability

Initiated a range of initiatives to improve the health and safety performance of the Company, which is reflected in public targets to improve our consolidated injury frequency rates from 2023 levels

Improved the malaria incidence rate across our mine sites

Generated significant shared value for stakeholders of our mine sites, with the investment of US$2.7 million in local communities, in addition to $58 million in employee wages and $84 million in payments to governments

Strengthened our approach to the estimation and reporting of Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions

Achieved a host-country employee rate of 92% and a female employee rate of 11%

The 2023 Sustainability Report provides details on progress made on sustainability opportunities and challenges in 2023, while also outlining our forward-looking strategy.

About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment which operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold aspires to become a mid-tier next generation gold producer in Africa and ultimately a leading senior global gold producer. Learn more at alliedgold.com.

