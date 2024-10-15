Allied Industrial Partners Announces Investment in and Partnership with JCL Energy

Allied's Seventh Platform Investment Will Seek Strategic Add-ons in Medium – High Voltage Electrical Products and Services

HOUSTON and SHARON, Pa., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("Allied"), an operationally focused lower-middle market private equity firm based in Houston, today announced that it has made a strategic investment in JCL Energy ("JCL" or the "Company"), a value-added distributor of pad-mounted transformers and associated electrical equipment to a diverse array of customers and end markets. The Company will continue to be led by its founder and CEO Jim Landino, and the founding team will retain meaningful ownership in the partnership with Allied. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

JCL sells, rents, and services pad-mounted and substation transformers for a diverse range of end markets including commercial and industrial facilities, electrical contractors, renewables, utilities and datacenters across the United States. JCL is headquartered in Sharon, PA, which serves as a strategic hub for its operations. The Company recently opened a new operating facility in Greenville, SC to enhance operations and deliverability in the Southeast, and has additional operations in Texas.

"We are excited to partner with Jim, a 30-year industry veteran, and his experienced team to build a platform critical to electrical infrastructure and power supply," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Allied. "Aging infrastructure, shifting supply and demand dynamics, and an array of new customers on the grid are driving rapid changes in energy infrastructure, and we believe JCL presents an attractive investment opportunity to take advantage of those trends. We are delighted about our partnership with the founding team."

Mr. Landino commented, "We are thrilled to be working with Allied in this next phase of our growth. JCL is known for our problem-solving abilities and customer service, and we take pride in our first-class team and longstanding industry relationships. With Allied's deep experience and additional resources, our Company is poised for continued growth as market needs evolve."

Messrs. Rossi and Wright continued, "With this transaction, we are providing significant growth capital for the Company to continue its expansion trajectory. As we have done with our previous portfolio companies, we will actively grow the business utilizing a range of value creation initiatives, including the acquisition of strategic add-ons."

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("Allied") is a lower-middle market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services, and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and active, hands-on involvement, allowing the firm to execute buy-and-build strategies. For more information, visit alliedindustrialpartners.com.

About JCL Energy

Founded in 2020 and based in Sharon, PA, JCL is a transformer distribution company that sells, rents, and services power and distribution transformers for utilities, electrical contractors, renewable developers, and datacenter operators. For more information, visit JCL.Energy.

