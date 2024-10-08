Allied Industrial Partners Announces Sale of Dovetail Infrastructure Services

Marks Successful Full Realization of Firm's First Investment

HOUSTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("Allied"), an operationally focused lower-middle market private equity firm based in Houston, today announced that it has exited Dovetail Infrastructure Services ("Dovetail"), a developer and operator of water infrastructure across the United States. The sale, to an undisclosed strategic buyer, marks a successful full realization.

"Over our four-year ownership period, Allied skillfully executed the carveout of a water infrastructure asset and then completed several value creation initiatives that positioned the company for a successful sale," stated Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied. "By leveraging Allied's operational improvement playbook, Dovetail underwent a strategic transformation which unlocked significant value. This sale is a terrific outcome for Allied and the Dovetail team, and we appreciate our strong partnership over the years."

In November 2020, Allied created Dovetail through the acquisition of a single strategic infrastructure asset which was purchased as part of a divestiture from a large publicly traded infrastructure company. Headquartered in Houston, Dovetail has a successful track record of developing and operating critical water infrastructure assets with a focus on sustainable options for its customer base. Dovetail experienced significant organic growth through a variety of business development and operational improvement initiatives identified by the Allied team at the outset of its investment.

Allied applies a thematic investment approach centered on defensive industrial businesses that are poised for accelerated growth in fragmented markets. Allied's proven operational improvement approach and active partnership with its management teams enables its companies to execute strategic buy-and-build and organic growth initiatives.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is a lower-middle market private equity firm which currently has over $750 million of assets under management. The firm thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, which allows the firm to execute buy and build strategies. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

