Allied Industrial Partners Announces Three New Hires, One Promotion

HOUSTON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Industrial Partners ("AIP"), an operationally focused lower-middle market private equity firm based in Houston, today announced it has added three senior executives at its Houston headquarters. The new hires include Gerald Smith as Managing Director, Sabrina Gomez as Chief of Staff, and Tim Webb as Director of Portfolio Operations. The firm also announced that Park Carrere, a Vice President at AIP since 2021, was promoted to Principal.

Mr. Smith, who has served as an AIP operating partner since 2019 supporting the firm's CES Power investment, will be responsible for sourcing, evaluating, executing, and monitoring AIP's investments. He has over 10 years of experience with operations, financial modeling, and due diligence for large private equity transactions. He previously led business development efforts for Enerflex Ltd.'s Energy Transition team and earlier was Director of Corporate Development at Enerflex, where he evaluated M&A opportunities. Before that, he was a principal at Post Cove Partners, CFO at Data Gumbo Corporation, and he began his investing career at GE Capital. Mr. Smith holds an Electrical Engineering degree from Louisiana State University and an MBA from Cornell University.

Ms. Gomez is responsible for assisting with firm administration, compliance, and investor relations. She has over 12 years of private equity experience, most recently at a large single-family office. Before that, Ms. Gomez spent 10 years at Kayne Anderson Fund Advisors, where she worked directly with senior leadership assisting with fund administration, investor relations and managing third-party service providers. She earned a paralegal diploma from the South Texas Vocational Institute.

Mr. Webb is responsible for AIP's portfolio operations, applying his 25+ years of executive leadership, industrial and manufacturing experience to his new role. Prior to joining AIP, he served as CFO of Teal Systems LLC, a lower-middle-market industrial services company. Earlier, he spent 13 years at Caterpillar Inc. in various positions, most recently as the Financial Leader of Caterpillar's North American Excavator Division. He earned a B.A. in Economics from Eastern Illinois University and an MBA from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management.

"We are delighted to welcome Sabrina and Tim to AIP and are excited to formalize our longstanding relationship with Gerald," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at AIP. "These additions to our team, which are a result of our continued growth over the past few years, will help us ensure robust deal flow, manage our portfolio companies effectively, and deliver exceptional value to our investors."

As a Principal, Mr. Carrere is responsible for sourcing, evaluating, executing and monitoring AIP's investments. He has over 15 years of experience in corporate finance, private equity, government and investor relations. He joined AIP in 2021, after serving as General Manager/Vice President of Investor Relations for Chevron Corp and Noble Midstream. Before that, he worked as an equity research analyst at Howard Weil. Mr. Carrere holds a B.A. from Washington & Lee University and an MBA from the H.E.C. Paris School of Business and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

"We are pleased to extend a well-deserved promotion to Park, and we look forward to his ongoing contributions to the success of AIP and our portfolio companies," added Messrs. Rossi and Wright.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("AIP") is a lower and middle market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services and critical infrastructure. AIP seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, which allows the firm to execute on buy and build strategies. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com .

