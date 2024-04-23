Allied Industrial Partners-Backed Celebrity Coaches Acquires Moonstruck Leasing

Acquisition marks Celebrity Coaches' first bolt-on acquisition, expanding fleet size and clientele

HOUSTON and NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Coaches, LLC ("Celebrity"), a leading national provider of transportation and logistics for the live events and entertainment sector, has acquired Moonstruck Leasing LLC ("Moonstruck"), an entertainment coach leasing company based in Nashville. The acquisition will add a number of luxury Prevost motorcoaches, materially expanding Celebrity's existing fleet. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We're excited to welcome Moonstruck to our growing enterprise," said Jeff Michael, CEO of Celebrity. "As concerts and special events continue to boom in popularity in a post-Covid world, we now have more capacity to offer entertainers the top-tier, luxury service that they expect."

Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("Allied"), an industrial-focused private equity firm, announced an investment in Celebrity earlier this year. Celebrity will continue to actively seek further add-on acquisitions in areas of strategic interest to build a diversified and scaled platform focused on entertainment infrastructure services.

Founded in 2019, Moonstruck Leasing has quickly earned recognition as a top-tier service provider and operator in the industry. Josh Trivett, founder and owner of Moonstruck and now the General Manager at Celebrity, will continue to lead business development for the platform.

"The consolidation of Celebrity's and Moonstruck's fleets represents a seamless and strategic alignment in both operations and clientele. I'm extremely excited to be a part of this new partnership and look forward to contributing to the execution and expansion of the platform," added Mr. Trivett.

"Moonstruck Leasing is the first example of our focus on add-on investments as an accelerator for growth," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied. "We are excited for the opportunities ahead that will bolster Celebrity's market share in an expanding market."

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("Allied") is a lower and middle-market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services, and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and active, hands-on involvement, allowing the firm to execute buy-and-build strategies. For more information, visit alliedindustrialpartners.com.

About Celebrity Coaches

A premier, white-glove service provider of luxury motorcoaches, Celebrity Coaches designs, fabricates, and leases motorcoaches to live entertainers. With a state-of-the-art facility in Nashville, Tennessee, Celebrity offers an unparalleled experience to some of the most in-demand acts in the world. For more information, visit www.celebritycoaches.rocks.

