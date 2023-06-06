Allied Industrial Partners-Backed CES Power Acquires Immedia Event Productions

Company's 6th Bolt-on Acquisition Expands its Presence in the Northeast Market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. and BOSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CES Power LLC ("CES Power"), a leading global provider of sustainable mobile power generation, distribution, and temperature control solutions for large events, today announced that it has acquired Immedia Event Productions ("Immedia"), a key player in the northeastern events sector known for its robust power and HVAC solutions. This strategic alignment will provide a new hub in New England, strengthening CES Power's capabilities in Boston and solidifying its commitment to strengthening services in the Northeast. CES Power is backed by industrial-focused private equity firm Allied Industrial Partners ("AIP"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1976 by Gerard Kapoyan, and later acquired by American Equipment Group, Immedia is based in greater Boston, MA, and works with a diverse range of clients to stage events at public and private indoor and outdoor venues. The company provides full-service power generation and HVAC services for large and small events throughout the northeastern U.S., including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, New York City, and Albany, NY. Managing Partner Mike Dunn, who has been managing the operations of Immedia since 2015, will remain on board along with the entire Immedia team.

Uniting the power services expertise of CES Power and Immedia Inc. creates an unprecedented synergy in the industry. The acquisition sets the stage for a unified front, offering clients across the country enhanced power solutions tailored to their event needs. Mr. Dunn expressed his anticipation for the upcoming changes: "We at Immedia are thrilled to be joining the CES Power team. This acquisition represents a monumental step forward for us."

Immedia represents CES Power's sixth acquisition since being acquired by AIP in June 2021, and the company will continue to seek further add-on acquisitions in areas of strategic interest. Greg Landa, CEO of CES Power, shared his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "This strategic alignment with Immedia Inc. signifies a key moment of expansion and potential for both our companies. We're excited about the prospects of what we can achieve together."

"With the acquisition of Immedia, we are continuing to build upon CES Power's strategic growth plan," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at AIP. "Live event managers demand a seamless experience, and CES Power is increasingly poised to deliver a reliable, complete infrastructure solution to its customers and event attendees."

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("AIP") is a lower and middle-market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services, and critical infrastructure. AIP seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and active, hands-on involvement, allowing the firm to execute buy-and-build strategies. For more information, visit alliedindustrialpartners.com.

About CES Power LLC

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Memphis, TN, CES Power has a multi-decade track record of providing reliable and safe power solutions to its blue-chip customer base, including at the world's most complex and highest-profile events. The company offers a full range of technology-driven power services to the broadcasting, entertainment, and industrial sectors. For more information, visit cespower.com and cestechnologies.com.

Media Contacts:

Lambert

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

[email protected]

or

Caroline Luz

203-570-6462

[email protected]

SOURCE CES Power LLC; Allied Industrial Partners