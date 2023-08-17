Allied Industrial Partners-Backed CES Power Acquires Infinite Power

Company's 7th Bolt-on Acquisition Expands its Presence in the Mid-Atlantic States.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. and BELTSVILLE, Md., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CES Power LLC ("CES Power"), a leading global provider of sustainable mobile power generation, distribution, and temperature control solutions for large events, today announced that it had acquired Infinite Power, a premier provider of temporary mobile power and climate control solutions. This strategic acquisition will provide CES Power with a new hub in the Washington, D. C.-Baltimore area, strengthening its capabilities in the mid-Atlantic region. CES Power is backed by industrial-focused private equity firm Allied Industrial Partners ("Allied"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Beltsville, Maryland-based Infinite Power provides portable generators and HVAC systems for festivals, concerts, sports venues, and government, corporate, and non-profit events. The company also handles permitting and emergency response and has strong relationships with local licensed electrical contractors. General Manager Jay Collins and the Infinite Power management team will remain with the company.

Greg Landa, CEO of CES Power, said, "We are very excited to add Infinite Power to the CES family. Their reputation for superior service and quality equipment will strengthen our position throughout the mid-Atlantic region. Jay and his team offer significant know-how that boosts CES Power and our affiliate CES Technologies' growth potential, and we look forward to working together."

Mr. Collins noted, "We are thrilled to join the CES Power team. Their expertise and broad footprint offer Infinite Power the resources and support to continue growing while providing our customers exceptional service and new product offerings." Ajay Patil, principal of Infinite Power, Showcall, MHA Audio, and Checkmate Global, said, "We are excited at the synergy and geographical reach that the CES Power acquisition of Infinite Power will provide our collective companies. Our brands are committed to superior customer service and quality, and we look forward to a mutually beneficial productive relationship."

Infinite Power represents CES Power's seventh acquisition since being acquired by Allied in June 2021, and the company will continue to seek further add-on acquisitions in areas of strategic interest.

"The acquisition of Infinite Power is the next step in CES Power's strategic expansion plan," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied. "Live events and entertainment services is an ever-expanding market. CES Power is building upon its broad services base to deliver reliable, seamless infrastructure solutions to event promoters nationwide."

About Infinite Power

Infinite Power offers temporary power and climate control solutions for various events. Primarily serving the mid-Atlantic states, the company has powered a variety of high-profile nationwide events, including Presidential inaugurations, Pope Francis' mass at Catholic University, the Preakness Stakes, the Star Spangled 200th Anniversary, and the grand opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. For more information, visit www.powerandclimate.com.

About CES Power LLC

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Memphis, TN, CES Power has a multi-decade track record of providing reliable and safe power solutions to its blue-chip customer base, including at the world's most complex and highest-profile events. The company offers a full range of technology-driven power services to the broadcasting, entertainment, and industrial sectors. For more information, visit cespower.com and cestechnologies.com.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("Allied") is a lower and middle-market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services, and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and active, hands-on involvement, allowing the firm to execute buy-and-build strategies. For more information, visit alliedindustrialpartners.com.

