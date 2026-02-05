Allied Industrial Partners-backed Liberty Waste Solutions Acquires AJ Disposal, Expanding the Company's Operations in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Waste Solutions ("Liberty" or "the Company"), a premier provider of integrated waste and recycling solutions in North Carolina, announced today it has acquired AJ Disposal, a residential and commercial front load operation located in Asheboro, N.C., with an established service presence in the greater Greensboro market. This strategic acquisition expands Liberty's footprint in an underpenetrated market and provides a platform for service expansion in the Asheboro and Greensboro regions. Financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.

"The addition of AJ Disposal strengthens our ability to serve customers more efficiently while expanding our service capabilities in a key market," said Rick Prather, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "This acquisition advances our growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to building a leading North Carolina waste solutions provider."

Since first receiving financial backing from Allied Industrial Partners in 2022, Liberty has undertaken significant operational enhancements, including modernizing its fleet, implementing advanced routing and dispatch technologies, and expanding its suite of waste management services. In April 2024, the Company divested its scrap metal division to become a pure play vertically integrated provider of waste solutions. Liberty has also completed several strategic acquisitions to broaden its regional footprint and diversify its service capabilities.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Liberty as the Company expands its footprint across North Carolina, reinforcing its position as a leading regional provider in the waste and recycling sector," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied. "The team's operational discipline and focus on long-term value creation continue to strengthen the platform."

About Liberty Waste Solutions

Liberty Waste Solutions is a leading provider of integrated waste and recycling services in North Carolina. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the Company offers comprehensive waste management solutions tailored to meet the needs of residential, commercial, and municipal clients. For more information, visit www.libertywastesolutions.com .

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is a lower-middle market private equity firm that currently has over $1 billion of assets under management. The firm thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services, and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement – enabling the firm to scale platforms through disciplined buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com .

Media Contact :

Jennifer Hurson

Lambert by LLYC

[email protected]

SOURCE Liberty Waste Solutions