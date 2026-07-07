Allied Industrial Partners-Backed Mat Tech Industrial Services Acquires Hook Set Transportation, Expanding Company's Presence in the Gulf Coast Region

HOUSTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mat Tech Industrial Services ("Mat Tech" or "the Company"), a premier provider of waste, hauling, and industrial services in the metro Houston area, announced today the acquisition of Hook Set Transportation, an established industrial hauling company operating within the Houston-Beaumont Corridor. This strategic addition significantly enhances Mat Tech's footprint in the Gulf Coast region, strengthens relationships with key customers, and bolsters the Company's dispatch and fleet capabilities. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The integration of Hook Set Transportation into our operations provides us access to a larger fleet, allowing us to improve our service delivery across the Corridor and ensuring faster dispatch times," stated Harlan Bergen, CEO of Mat Tech. "This acquisition is a critical piece in our strategy to expand our asset base and reinforces our commitment to becoming the leading industrial services provider in the Gulf Coast."

Mat Tech's growth trajectory is supported by Allied Industrial Partners ("Allied"), a private equity firm dedicated to operational enhancement in the industrial sector. The acquisition of Hook Set Transportation marks Mat Tech's first strategic acquisition since its partnership with Allied in 2023.

"Our collaboration with Mat Tech is based in our shared strategic vision for the Company's continued expansion throughout the Gulf Coast, which is exemplified in the Hook Set Transportation acquisition," commented Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied. "Mat Tech's growing footprint and operational excellence positions the platform for sustained success, and Allied is proud to support the Company's evolution in the market."

About Mat Tech Industrial Services

Mat Tech is a comprehensive service provider specializing in waste management, environmental services, and specialty rental products tailored for industrial, downstream, and petrochemical customers across the Gulf Coast region. The Company excels in supporting complex industrial projects through responsive logistics, skilled personnel, and end-to-end services that ensure operations remain safe, efficient, and on schedule. For more information, visit https://mattechus.com/.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is a lower-middle market private equity firm with over $1 billion in assets under management. The firm focuses on thematic investments in high-growth companies across various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services, and critical infrastructure. Allied actively collaborates with experienced management teams to leverage its operational enhancement capabilities, employing disciplined buy-and-build strategies that drive long-term value creation. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

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SOURCE Mat Tech Industrial Services