Allied Industrial Partners-Backed Waste Eliminator Acquires FC Sanitation

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Eliminator, a leader in sustainable waste solutions for the metro Atlanta area, announced today the acquisition of FC Sanitation ("FCS"), a municipal solid waste (MSW) collection and construction and demolition (C&D) waste hauling firm. This strategic acquisition will grow Waste Eliminator's MSW collection business and strengthen its foothold in the Northeast Georgia and South Carolina markets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"FCS will significantly bolster our commercial hauling business and further expand our diversified service offering and market-leading waste collection business. We are excited to welcome CEO Scott Elmer and the entire talented FCS team, and we look forward to growing the company together," stated Kacy Cronan, CEO of Waste Eliminator.

Waste Eliminator's growth strategy is supported by Allied Industrial Partners ("Allied"), an operationally focused private equity firm. The acquisition of FCS marks the seventh purchase by Waste Eliminator since being acquired by Allied in 2021.

"FCS marks Waste Eliminator's second acquisition this month, and we are encouraged by the ongoing opportunities for the company's growth across the Southeast," added Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied. "Allied remains an enthusiastic partner with Waste Eliminator as it continues to build its operations."

About Waste Eliminator

Waste Eliminator is a premier, full-service provider of waste collection, storage, removal, hauling, recycling, and landfill services to industrial and large commercial businesses and governmental entities across metro Atlanta. With state-of-the-art recycling capabilities, technology and equipment, and an impressive collection fleet, Waste Eliminator offers unparalleled service and can assist customers across the entire waste stream. For more information, visit www.wasteeliminator.com.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is a lower-middle market private equity firm which currently has over $1 billion of assets under management. The firm thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, which allows the firm to execute on buy and build strategies. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com .

