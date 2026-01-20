Allied Industrial Partners-Backed Waste Eliminator Acquires Happy Haulers, Expanding the Company's Presence in Atlanta

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Eliminator (or "the Company"), a leader in sustainable waste solutions for the metro Atlanta area, announced today it has acquired Happy Haulers, a frontload and roll off company operating in the core Atlanta market. This strategic acquisition expands Waste Eliminator's presence in downtown Atlanta, enhances route density, and strengthens the Company's frontload and municipal solid waste (MSW) collection capabilities. Financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.

"The addition of Happy Haulers enhances our ability to serve customers more efficiently and expand our presence in the Atlanta area," said Kacy Cronan, CEO of Waste Eliminator. "This transaction aligns with our strategy to grow our asset base and advance our mission of becoming a leading sustainable waste management provider in the Southeast."

Waste Eliminator's growth strategy is underpinned by support from Allied Industrial Partners, a private equity firm focused on operational enhancement. The acquisition of Happy Haulers marks the ninth purchase by Waste Eliminator since partnering with Allied in 2021.

"Our ongoing partnership with Waste Eliminator underscores our confidence in the Company's strategic expansion across Georgia and the Southeast," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied. "Waste Eliminator's thoughtful growth and operational execution continue to position the platform for long-term success, and we are proud to support its continued evolution."

About Waste Eliminator

Waste Eliminator is a premier, full-service provider of waste collection, storage, removal, hauling, recycling, and landfill services to industrial and large commercial businesses and governmental entities across Metro-Atlanta. With state-of-the-art recycling capabilities, technology and equipment, and an impressive collection fleet, Waste Eliminator offers unparalleled service and can assist customers across the entire waste stream. For more information, visit www.wasteeliminator.com.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is a lower-middle market private equity firm that currently has over $1 billion of assets under management. The firm thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services, and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement – enabling the firm to scale platforms through disciplined buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com .

