Allied Industrial Partners-Backed Waste Eliminator Acquires North Georgia Roll Off

Acquisition Expands Company's Recycling Capabilities in the Atlanta Market

ATLANTA, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Eliminator LLC ("Waste Eliminator" or "the Company"), a leading regional provider of solid waste and recycling services for commercial and industrial waste, announced today that it has acquired North Georgia Roll Off ("North Georgia"). The strategic acquisition of North Georgia will provide Waste Eliminator with additional waste handling assets in the Atlanta market and increase the Company's recycling capabilities around its existing infrastructure. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Kacy Cronan, CEO of Waste Eliminator, said, "We are very excited to add North Georgia Roll Off to the Waste Eliminator family. Its reputation for quality service will strengthen Waste Eliminator's position throughout the Northeast Atlanta market while further concentrating our assets near our infrastructure, increasing margins and opening up new opportunities to grow the Company's customer base."

Waste Eliminator is backed by industrial-focused private equity firm Allied Industrial Partners ("Allied"). North Georgia is Waste Eliminator's fourth acquisition since being acquired by Allied in November 2021. Looking ahead, the Company plans to remain acquisitive and will look to build upon its strong waste platform while maintaining its leadership as a sustainable solutions provider.

"The acquisition of North Georgia Roll Off is the next step in Waste Eliminator's strategic expansion plan," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied. "This acquisition accelerates the transformation of Waste Eliminator into one of the largest privately-held waste management companies in Metro-Atlanta, built around economically dealing with waste streams in ways that maximize beneficial re-use."

About Waste Eliminator

Waste Eliminator is a premier, full-service provider of waste collection, storage, removal, hauling, and recycling and landfill services to industrial and large commercial businesses and governmental entities across Metro-Atlanta. With state-of-the-art recycling capabilities, technology and equipment, and an impressive collection fleet, Waste Eliminator offers unparalleled service and can assist customers across the entire waste stream. For more information, visit www.wasteeliminator.com.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019 by an experienced group of operating executives and investment professionals, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is an operationally focused lower-middle market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within defensive industrial subsectors, including industrial services, niche manufacturing, value-added distribution, waste management, environmental services, and critical infrastructure services. AIP seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, which allows the firm to execute buy and build strategies. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

