Allied Industrial Partners-Backed Waste Eliminator Acquires Unlimited Disposal

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Eliminator, a leader in sustainable waste solutions serving the metro Atlanta area, announced today its acquisition of Unlimited Disposal Dumpster Service (referred to as "Unlimited Disposal" or "the Company"), a distinguished commercial waste management firm focused primarily on Northeast Georgia. This strategic move will significantly enhance Waste Eliminator's commercial services network across Georgia and parts of South Carolina. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Founded in 2006, Unlimited Disposal specializes in providing roll-off and front-load dumpsters to a diverse range of clients, including contractors, businesses, municipalities, and other commercial operators. The Company's management team, including Chuck Finley, CEO, will continue to lead operations under the Waste Eliminator umbrella.

"This acquisition allows Waste Eliminator to tap into new markets in Georgia and South Carolina," said Kacy Cronan, Chief Executive Officer of Waste Eliminator. "We are excited to welcome Unlimited Disposal to our team and are eager to collaborate as we expand both our geographic reach and our service offerings. Our goal is to build on our reputation as a premier waste management company providing comprehensive disposal, recycling, and environmental solutions."

Waste Eliminator's growth strategy is further supported by Allied Industrial Partners, an operationally focused private equity firm. The acquisition of Unlimited Disposal marks Waste Eliminator's fifth purchase since being acquired by Allied in 2022. Earlier this year, Waste Eliminator enhanced its capabilities by launching a state-of-the-art material recovery facility in Atlanta, significantly boosting its waste diversion efforts.

"Our collaboration with Waste Eliminator represents a meaningful investment in the strategic growth of the platform throughout Georgia and the Southeast," stated Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied. "Waste Eliminator's ongoing expansion has positioned it to deliver exceptional, sustainable waste management services to a growing client base."

About Waste Eliminator

Waste Eliminator is a premier, full-service provider of waste collection, storage, removal, hauling, recycling, and landfill services to industrial and large commercial businesses and governmental entities across Metro-Atlanta. With state-of-the-art recycling capabilities, technology and equipment, and an impressive collection fleet, Waste Eliminator offers unparalleled service and can assist customers across the entire waste stream. For more information, visit www.wasteeliminator.com.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is a lower-middle market private equity firm which currently has over $500 million of assets under management. The firm thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, which allows the firm to execute on buy and build strategies. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com .

