Allied Industrial Partners Continues to Grow Team with Three New Hires

HOUSTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Industrial Partners ("Allied" or "the Firm"), an operationally focused lower-middle market private equity firm based in Houston, today announced the addition of three new members to its growing team. They include Anjali Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer/Chief Compliance Officer, Steven Hirsch as Director, and Zaid Elouad as Senior Associate. Allied also announced the promotion of Lee Roberts to Senior Associate from Associate.

"We are excited to welcome Anjali, Steven, and Zaid to the Allied team as we continue to steadily build our team and deepen our bench," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied. "Our latest additions will strengthen both our investment and internal support teams, allowing us to better identify and manage new investments, while also ensuring the implementation of best-in-class procedures."

Ms. Agarwal has more than 25 years of experience in finance and accounting, including more than a decade in audit and assurance services. She joins Allied from Salient Partners L.P., where she most recently served as CFO, overseeing accounting and treasury functions of all the management entities including subsidiaries. Previously, Ms. Agarwal worked in Ernst & Young's Assurance group. She is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Texas and a Chartered Accountant (CA) in India, and earned a Bachelor of Commerce in accounting from Bhawanipur Education Society College in Kolkata, India.

Mr. Hirsch brings over a decade of experience in underwriting, due diligence, portfolio management and operational improvement with portfolio companies, and will be responsible for sourcing, evaluating, executing and monitoring Allied's investments. Most recently he was a Director at The Sterling Group, a Houston-based middle market private equity firm. Previously, Mr. Hirsch served as an Engagement Manager with McKinsey & Company, where he focused on strategy and operations, and he also held several marketing and revenue management roles at American Airlines. He received a BBA and an MPA in accounting from The University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Mr. Elouad has over six years of experience advising on value creation efforts within finance optimization, operational improvement, and commercial strategy, and he will be responsible for driving enterprise growth and streamlining operations across Allied's investments. Most recently he was a Director at operations consulting firm Beckway, where he focused on supporting management teams of private equity-backed companies on performance enhancement initiatives. Mr. Elouad previously served as an Associate on the Portfolio Operations team at Z Capital, and he began his career in investment banking at Marlin & Associates. He holds a BBA in finance from the University of Mississippi.

Ms. Roberts has over six years of experience with financial modeling, due diligence, capital markets and infrastructure operations, and is responsible for sourcing, evaluating and monitoring Allied's investments. Prior to joining Allied in 2023, she was an Investment Banking Associate at Credit Suisse's Energy & Transition group, where she worked on several strategic advisory and capital markets transactions across the energy and infrastructure industries. Ms. Roberts holds both an MBA and BA in economics from the University of Texas at Austin.

Allied has made more than 24 acquisitions since its founding, which includes six platform investments.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is a lower-middle market private equity firm which currently has over $500 million of assets under management. The firm thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, which allows the firm to execute on buy and build strategies. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

