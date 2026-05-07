Allied Industrial Partners Makes Majority Investment in Trinity Industrial, a Gulf Coast Equipment Rental and Specialty Services Platform

Partnership Aims to Accelerate Growth of Platform Supporting Infrastructure and Utility Build-Out Customers

HOUSTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("Allied"), an industrial-focused private equity firm, today announced a majority investment in Trinity Industrial ("Trinity" or the "Company"), an equipment rental and specialty services platform serving industrial, utility, and energy infrastructure customers across the Gulf Coast. The Company will continue to be led by its founders, Jonathan and Patrick Foreman and other members of senior management, who will retain meaningful ownership in the Company alongside Allied. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Trinity Industrial

Founded in 2020, Trinity has grown rapidly into a premier equipment rental and services platform with operations across South Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. The Company is positioned to capitalize on significant demand tailwinds driven by accelerating infrastructure investment and utility build-out across the Southeast. With Allied's support, Trinity will pursue growth across multiple end markets, including industrial, energy infrastructure, and utilities.

"We are excited to partner with Jonathan, Patrick, and the team at Trinity to scale the platform into a leading Gulf Coast rental and specialty services provider," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied Industrial Partners. "Trinity's entrepreneurial culture, strong customer relationships, and footprint in high-growth end markets align closely with Allied's track record of building resilient, infrastructure-focused businesses. We see many opportunities to grow the business through additional acquisitions as well as organically."

"We founded Trinity to be the go-to equipment rental and specialty services provider for industrial and utility customers, and this partnership will help fuel the next step in our evolution," said Jonathan and Patrick Foreman, Co-Founders of Trinity. "Allied shares our growth mindset and values, and we are confident this partnership will allow us to expand our footprint and serve more customers in increasingly vital sectors."

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is a lower-middle market private equity firm that currently has over $1 billion of assets under management. The firm thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services, and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, enabling the firm to scale platforms through disciplined buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

About Trinity Industrial

Trinity Industrial is an equipment rental and specialty services platform headquartered in Broussard, Louisiana. The Company provides general and specialty rental equipment, hydrovac excavation, crane services, traffic control, and disaster response capabilities to customers across utility, energy infrastructure, and industrial sectors throughout the Gulf Coast. For more information, visit www.trinity-industrial.com.

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SOURCE Allied Industrial Partners