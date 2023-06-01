Allied Industrial Partners Makes Significant Investment in Mat Tech Industrial Services

News provided by

Allied Industrial Partners

01 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

Mat Tech, a Provider of Specialty Rental and Waste Management Services, Marks AIP's Fifth Platform Investment

HOUSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("AIP"), an industrial-focused private equity firm, today announced that it has made a significant investment in Mat Tech Industrial Services ("Mat Tech" or the "Company"), a provider of specialty rental and waste management services. Mat Tech will continue to be led by its founder and CEO Mike Tinnin in partnership with AIP. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Mat Tech is a bundled service provider of waste and environmental services and specialty rental products for premier industrial customers in the downstream and petrochemicals sector.  Headquartered in the Houston area, the Company's core offerings are waste and environmental services, including collection and disposal of industrial waste streams, and specialty industrial rental equipment, including mats for heavy equipment operations and temporary access roads, as well as emergency response solutions.

"As a one-stop shop in waste management and rental services, Mat Tech has a strong competitive advantage among large industrial customers that are looking for end-to-end services," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of AIP. "Mat Tech's service lines strongly align with AIP's own core competencies, and we are eager to work with Mike and team as the Company looks to expand its business to better serve both its longtime and new customers."

Mat Tech represents AIP's fifth platform investment to date. AIP applies a thematic investment approach focused on defensive industrial businesses that are poised for accelerated growth in fragmented markets.

"AIP's deep investment and operating experience in the waste and rental sectors will be a significant advantage to Mat Tech as we seek both acquisitions and organic growth opportunities," said Mr. Tinnin. "We believe AIP is the right partner for us as we enter our next stage of growth, and we look forward to leveraging the Firm's market insights and relationships."     

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019 by an experienced group of operating executives and investment professionals, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is an operationally focused lower-middle market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within defensive industrial subsectors, including industrial services, niche manufacturing, value-added distribution, waste management, environmental services, and critical infrastructure services. AIP seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, which allows the firm to execute buy and build strategies. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

About Mat Tech Industrial Services

Founded in 2008 and based in the Houston area, Mat Tech Industrial Services is a bundled service provider of waste and environmental services and specialty rental products for large industrial customers in the downstream and chemicals sector. Mat Tech's core services include waste and environmental services, specialty industrial rental equipment, as well as emergency response solutions. More information can be found at mattechus.com/.

Media Contact:
Lambert
Jennifer Hurson
845-507-0571
[email protected]
or
Caroline Luz
203-656-2829
[email protected]

SOURCE Allied Industrial Partners

