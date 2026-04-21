Allied Market Research: Antenna Market Size to Hit $40.1 Billion by 2032; Growing at a CAGR of 9.1%

Global Antenna Market Is Expected to Grow due to Rapid Expansion of 5G Network, Surging IoT Device Adoption and Advancements in MIMO & Beamforming Technologies

WILMINGTON, Del., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antenna Market to Reach $60.4 Billion by 2032 new study on the Antenna Market published unanimously by Allied Market Research contains core elements of a comprehensive, systematic & thorough investigation with an estimation of the global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2023 to 2032. The global antenna market was $16.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $40.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032. It provides comprehensive and thorough research on global antenna market size, competitive landscape, future growth prospects, latest trends as well as emerging opportunities in the major geographies along with their respective industry verticals.

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Report Quick-Reference Data

Report Title Antenna Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032 Report Code A200323 | Allied Market Research Base Year 2022 Market Size 2022 USD 16.8 billion Market Forecast 2032 USD 40.1 billion CAGR 9.1% (2023–2032) Technology Type SIMO

MIMO

MISO

Others By Application Cellular Systems

Radar

WFi Systems

Others End User Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Telecommunication

Others Regions North America | Europe | Asia-Pacific | LAMEA

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Antenna Market Size & Growth

This growth trajectory for the antenna market signifies the technology is an essential component of nearly all current wireless communication systems, such as smartphones and IoT devices to satellite communications, radar systems and future networks with 5G.

An antenna is an essential device in communication systems that transforms electric signals to electromagnetic waves to be transmitted out into free space, or vice versa when the incoming electromagnetic wave will be converted back into an electric signal for processing by some electronic element. Antennas are available in various sizes and formats, each defined for the frequency ranges and applications being addressed — from basic consumer electronics such as cell phones, laptop computers, and tablets to more complex systems including radar installations, satellite ground stations and military communications arrays.

This growth is primarily due to rapid 5G rollout worldwide; hasty adoption of chip antennas in IoT devices, and growing incorporation technologies like beamforming and phased-array systems into antenna products. The expansion of 5G infrastructure is expected to create profitable growth opportunities for the market throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Insights

Here are some key insights from the Allied Market Research report that are impacting on the antenna industry landscape:

Increasing Demand for IoT-Driven Chip Antenna– The Internet of Things (IoT) is evolving at a rapid pace, gaining a firm foothold in smart homes, smart grids, industrial internet, and connected vehicles. Chip antennas are compact, low cost and can be easily implemented in miniaturised designs, making chip antennas the choice of antenna solution with significant continuing demand across both consumer and industrial IoT markets as the required footprint for IoT modules diminishes over time [6].

5G as Structural Growth Driver: The accelerating rollout of 5G network deployment is changing antenna architecture at its core. Operators are moving away from legacy passive distributed antenna systems to active antenna units (AAUs) that integrate radios, beamforming logic, and power amplification to enable dynamic spectrum sharing over a space while reducing feeder-cable losses by as much as 90%.

Beamforming & Phased-Array Innovation: Among the antenna market trends is the introduction of sophisticated beamforming and phased-array capabilities into 5G networks. This allows for active manipulation of antenna radiation patterns, providing improved signal quality and lower interference, and greatly increasing network capacity.

Metamaterial-Enabled Antenna Development: Antennas constructed from metamaterials have received a lot of interest due to their ability to be miniaturized while still providing unique electromagnetic responses for various applications such as medical imaging, security scanning and wireless power transfer.

Electronically steerable antenna technology for satellite communications: Electronically steerable antennas (ESAs) are becoming widely deployed in satellite communications, allowing coverage and connectivity to be rapidly adapted on different types of regions and orbits by the satellites themselves as well as ground stations, a trend that has continued with efforts to deploy LEO satellite constellations.

Restraint LACK OF UNIFORM FREQUENCY STANDARDS: One of the major restraint factors that is expected to hinder the growth of antenna market. Electromagnetic drone frequency management systems that differ between regions, reduce compatibility across borders for equipment; and reductions in economies of scale for antenna manufacturers.

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Antenna Market Segmentation

Global Antenna Market Segmentation includes the following; Technology Type, Application and End User.

MIMO dominated by technology type:

The 2022 figure reflects the global antenna market revenue, of which the MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) segment currently accounts for the highest share over half, and is expected to maintain its lead from 2023 through 2030. MIMO technology is critical to the 4G LTE and diversified with the help of twin or extra antennas at both transmitter ends; MIMO helps by offering higher throughput and desired spectral potency. The growing IoT ecosystem, ever-increasing connected vehicle platform, and the proliferation of smart infrastructure Wi-Fi systems further solidify dominance for MIMO segment.

Based on Application - Cellular Systems Lead:

In 2022, the antenna market by cellular systems segment generated $10,103.9 million in revenue, with this being the largest revenue contributor among other segments. This segment is primarily driven by the large-scale deployment of 4G LTE and 5G base station infrastructure, which necessitates the need for huge quantities of high-performance directional and omnidirectional antennas worldwide. Other key application segments are radar and Wi-Fi systems, backed by increasingly higher aerospace and defense investments, as well as rapid enterprise wireless networking deployments.

Economy Shares - Telecommunications the Largest Segment by End User:

The telecommunication segment was the largest among all end users in 2022, capturing nearly two-fifths of global antenna market sales with 6,300.44$ million in revenue generated from this vertical alone. The segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period as well as register the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032, due to persistent growth in consumer electronics industry and ongoing development of telecom networks globally.

Antenna Market Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific - Leading Revenue Contributor:

In 2022, Asia-Pacific would hold the most significant share of nearly two-fifths (40.0%) of global revenue in the antenna market, which was $6,151.47 million in total. This region as a whole is expected to continue the dominance and register fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2032. Amidst China's world-leading 5G buildout (2.4 million live sites at end-2024, ramping to 3.5 million by end-2025), much of the region's leadership momentum is linked to provider strategies and investment—both national and cross-border. India unleashed the USD 19 billion spectrum auction in 2024 to launch 5G services covering more than 150 cities, leading telecom operators targeting urban and fixed-wireless subscribers to place bulk orders for antennas. This dominance of the Asia-Pacific is further strengthened, as Japan and South Korea pursue network densification programs and investments into research for 6G.

Hub of Technology and Innovation: North America

North America is a key innovation region for the global antenna market, driven by a developed 5G ecosystem, high federal funding on telecom infrastructure, and aerospace & defense funding. Acquisition of a premium share of the North American region by the U.S. was mainly attributed to strong demand due to 5G small-cell densification, automotive connectivity and defense phased-array antenna programs. Major antenna manufacturers such as Amphenol Corporation, Molex (Koch Industries), PCTEL and TE Connectivity are increasing their footprint in the area to confirm competitive advantage.

Europe - Germany as the Sensor Market of Fastest Growth

For the antenna segment in the UK recorded relatively larger market share in 2022 and is projected to continue leading until the end of forecast period for Europe. Conversely, Germany is expected to be the fastest growing European market, with a CAGR of 9.4%, owing to industrial IoT investments, autonomous vehicle R&D projects and increased 5G network coverage over major metropolitan areas. Germany has stable manufacturing foundation as such with global level telecom gear traders thriving from there, this is more supported in its spur growth angle.

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LAMEA - Emerging Market Opportunities:

The LAMEA antenna market is expected to provide lucrative opportunities as demand for advanced antenna solutions soars with the support of government digital transformation mandates in various countries across the Middle East, smart city initiatives, and satellite broadband expansion programs. Africa and Latin America are more medium-term growth opportunities where mobile penetration rises as operators invest in LTE and early-stage 5G infrastructure.

Key players:

The global antenna market is highly competitive, featuring a mix of established global manufacturers and specialized niche providers. Key players profiled in the Allied Market Research report include:The global antenna market is fragmented, consisting of a diverse mix of both large well-established global manufacturers and specialized niche providers. Companies profiled in this report are:

Amphenol Corporation - Amphenol is one of the leading global manufacturers of interconnect and antenna solutions across a diverse range of end markets, including high-speed telecommunications; automotive; cable television/communications infrastructure; aerospace and defense; and consumer electronics. During the last few months, Amphenol has spruced up its antenna portfolio with a series of focused investments and new products including an acquisition of a European vehicle-to-everything antenna specialist in December 2024.

TE Connectivity - A diversified connectivity and sensor solutions company, TE Connectivity International (NYSE: TEL) provides high-performance antenna systems to telecom operators, automotive OEMs and industrial customers worldwide. December 2024, the company introduced a new line of compact, high-density 5G smartphone antennas.

Molex (Koch Industries) - Molex is a global manufacturer of electronic components as well as antenna solutions, offering thousands of MIMO and multi-band antenna designs for the IoT, automotive, healthcare and telecommunications industries.

PCTEL, Inc. - PCTEL's specialized wireless technology solutions are deployed in industrial IoT, public safety, fleet management and rail communications; its latest antenna platforms include a 5G FR1 Omnidirectional antenna and a VerStack rail communications platform.

Antenova Ltd. - A designer and manufacturer of embedded antennas and RF modules for IoT applications, Antenova is specializing in smaller high-performance chip antennas optimized to be integrated into miniaturized smart devices such as GPS trackers or wearables.

Panorama Antennas - A premier solution provider for transportation, public safety and IoT applications of multi-band vehicle and infrastructure antennas worldwide.

Pulse Electronics (YAGEO Group) - Provides antenna solutions for consumer electronics, automotive and industrial IoT applications in the form of a worldwide passive component and antenna manufacturer.

Shenzhen Xinwei Communication Co., Ltd - A leading Asia-Pacific antenna manufacturer of base station and wireless communication antenna systems, supplying the telecom operators in emerging markets.

Antcom Corporation - Designs and manufactures high precision GPS and GNSS antenna systems for aerospace, defense and autonomous vehicles

STI-CO Industries - A manufacturer of tactical and covert antenna systems to law enforcement, public safety, and defence sectors across North America.

The prominent antenna market players utilize mergers & acquisition, product launches, technology partnership and regional expansion as their strategic initiatives to retain their antena market share during the forecast period.

Key Recent Industry Developments

Worldwide antenna market has seen a number of strategic developments from 2023–2026 which are changing the functionality and competitiveness for the products:

January 2025: Murata Manufacturing started mass production of a 28 GHz Antenna-in-Package (AiP) module with dimensions of 5 mm × 5 mm × 0.8 mm, shipping more than 2 million units monthly to a major Korean handset maker — the first major advancement in realization of miniaturized form factors for consumer 5G devices capable millimeter-wave (mmWave) antennas.

December 2024: Milestoning entry into the fast growing connected vehicle segment through acquisition Amphenol Corporation announced its completing an acquisition on European OEMs Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) antenna specialist, bringing onboard the services of120 engineers as well as shark-fin antenna patent portfolio; expanding and fortifying its automotive connectivity stockpiles.

December 2024: TE Connectivity Introduced New Low Profile High-Density 5G Smartphone Antennas Designed for Ultra-Slim Phone Chassis and Enhanced Multi-Band Coverage in Sub-6 GHz and mmWave Bands.

November 2024: CommScope unveiled a new four-way massive MIMO panel antenna, operating in 3.5GHz for use in density-heavy urban deployments — claiming 30 percent more sector capacity than its previous two-way antenna design — aiming at operators looking to enhance their dense urban networks with minimal costs.

August 2023: PCTEL, Inc. introduced its new 5G FR1 Omnidirectional antenna, designed with in-building or out-building applications needing ruggedized, far-reaching wireless connectivity in manufacturing and logistics environments such as factories.

February 2024: Septentrio introduces AntaRx-Si3, one of precision GNSS/INS Smart Antenna & ultra-rugged enclosure for autonomous and agriculture robots & machinery — pushing further antenna applications in precision agriculture.

February 2023: PCTEL, Inc. launched VerStack antenna platform to build intelligent rail communications and IIoT applications that support multi-protocol connectivity in difficult transportation situations.

July 2024 — Amphenol acquired Antenna Research Associates to enhance solutions portfolio for RF/microwave antennas in defense and government applications.

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