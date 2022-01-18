Allied Mechanical Services Announces New National Fabrication Company

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Mechanical Services, Inc. today announces the launch of its newest DBA, 43Forty Fabrication Services. 43Forty is a national fabrication company focused on providing pipe fabrication and custom metal solutions in less time while maintaining a quality product.

43Forty's business plan is simple – create a relationship-driven company to best understand customer needs. They become an extension of your team, helping you problem solve along the way and meet tight deadlines that may arise.

Custom Metal Solutions Fabricated Pipe

43Forty combines decades of experience with top-of-the-line equipment and innovative technology to create a seamless process for customers. Their 220,000 sq. ft. of fabrication space is equipped with some of the best equipment, including a Protem 14"-30" pipe cutting and beveling machine that is the only one in the world. The equipment in their shop reduces labor by 25% on average for overall pipe fabrication. 43Forty's Custom Metal team specializes in problem-solving by forming any kind of metal to create a custom solution for each customer.

"Over the years we've positioned ourselves to be able to fabricate on a national scale, and now we're at the point where we want to continue growing relationships and forming new ones to utilize our equipment and capabilities on an even larger scale," said Steve Huizinga, President of 43Forty.

To continue being customer-focused, 43Forty has implemented the latest M-SUITE software to allow customers to track their orders through each step of the process. This gives customers the ability to have the most up-to-date information about when their products will be delivered as well as the opportunity to receive notifications along the way. In addition, 43Forty houses a full design build team available to customers for added ease and additional accuracy throughout the longevity of projects.

43Forty is a customer-centric national fabrication company focused on pipe fabrication and custom metal solutions along with design build capabilities. As a DBA of Allied Mechanical Services, Inc., 43Forty has personnel with decades of experience who are experts in their line of work and are held to strict quality control standards. A fully equipped shop and cutting-edge technology allow for a quality product in a fraction of the time.

